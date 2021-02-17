IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Navigating Centre-state fiscal ties
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
opinion

Navigating Centre-state fiscal ties

The 15th FC report re-enacts a fundamental tension that lies at the heart of India’s fiscal federal relations.
READ FULL STORY
By Yamini Aiyar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:29 PM IST

India is a “Union of states”. The Constitution, in its Seventh Schedule, lays down separate and concurrent responsibilities shared by the Union government and states. Politics, however, has blurred these boundaries. Successive central governments have unleashed their centralising impulse to gain political control by directing expenditures through central schemes on state subjects.

In 2015, three structural reforms fundamentally reset the terms of Centre-state fiscal relations. First, the 14th Finance Commission enhanced the share of states in the divisible pool, thereby reducing fiscal space for the Centre to direct expenditure through schemes. Second, the Planning Commission was dismantled and with it, the practice of plan funds transferred to states (perceived as a tool for centralisation) was discontinued. Third, with the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), states traded fiscal autonomy for expected revenue enhancement and deeper cooperation with the Centre.

These structural changes created new sites of tension and, in the ensuing tug-of-war, the Centre secured the upper hand. It retained fiscal space through increased levies on cess and surcharges (not shareable with states), thus reducing the size of the divisible pool. In the revised estimates for FY 20, cess and surcharge (not counting GST cess) accounts for 21% of gross revenue receipts. The divisible pool accounts for merely two-thirds of the Centre’s gross revenues. The practice of central schemes continued, and indeed expanded, and simultaneously, state contribution to schemes also increased.

The final victory was in drafting the Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC). The controversial TOR sought to bias FFC by nudging it to reduce the share of states in the divisible pool, explore separate mechanism for defence funding and direct State expenditure toward centrally determined goals for “New India 2022”. FFC has done a credible job of navigating this controversial TOR. However, in doing so, it has not only re-enacted the centralisation vs decentralisation tug-of-war, but opened newer sites of contestation at the local level.

Consider the two key recommendations. First, on vertical devolution. To its great credit, FFC has retained vertical devolution at 41% of the divisible pool of taxes. It has also navigated the controversy over using 2011 rather than the 1971 Census as the base for determining revenue share, which the southern states feared would result in reductions in their resource pool by incorporating the demographic performance criterion in its devolution formula. On defence, FFC has artfully avoided dipping into the divisible pool and recommended the creation of a non-lapsable defence fund.

But, in the fine print, the Centre has ample room to maintain, indeed deepen, the status quo. FFC has accommodated for the practice of using cess and surcharge to retain revenue. In fact, by its calculation, cess will increase during its award period. FFC is clear on the need to rationalise and reform central schemes. But it has recommended performance-based sectoral grants to states. The Centre on its part, is contemplating, in its Action Taken Report, to link these grants with existing schemes, thus reinforcing the status quo.

Second, on states vs local governments. FFC recommends generous grants to local governments, but the nature of these recommendations reflects the tensions inherent in the refusal of state governments to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments. As Raj Chelliah infamously said, everyone wants decentralisation, but only until his level. With rare exceptions, states have deprived local governments of funding, reducing them to mere implementing agents. In responding to this failure, FFC has imposed conditions on states. No local government grants will be released if states do not set up finance commissions and implement recommendations by March 2024. It is unclear what incentives states will have to comply with. Local governments will now be more dependent on the vagaries of states than they have in the past when FC grants were assured. Moreover, funds to local governments are carefully directed to achieve central priorities rather than allowing local governments to fulfill their role as elected governments responding to the needs of their electorate.

Finally, FFC’s observations on the federal structure raise important questions for the future of fiscal federalism. FFC rightly calls out the fundamental tension in India’s fiscal relations — the growing central intervention in state and concurrent subjects. In interviews, FFC chairman NK Singh has argued for re-visiting the Seventh Schedule.

What this debate misses, however, is the fundamental reality of a politics that incentivises centralisation. Addressing this requires an institutional site to negotiate Centre-state dynamics. Ironically, in dismantling the overly centralising Planning Commission, the only available institutional space for these negotiations has been lost.

More than revisiting the Seventh Schedule, India needs mechanisms for institutionalised deliberation with states. FFC has opened the debate. The real question is whether a government that actively seeks to centralise can credibly respond and navigate the growing tensions in Centre-state fiscal relations.

Yamini Aiyar is president and chief executive, Centre for Policy Research

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
opinion

Navigating Centre-state fiscal ties

By Yamini Aiyar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The 15th FC report re-enacts a fundamental tension that lies at the heart of India’s fiscal federal relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
opinion

Changing the status quo for social media companies in India

By Ambika Khanna
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:03 PM IST
In India, MeitY proposed amendments to the extant Intermediary Guidelines of 2011 in 2018 to include mandatory use of technology in content moderation and data disclosures to the government. These are still under review as the government seeks to align it with the pending Personal Data Protection Bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
opinion

The world of Indian finance and banking is set for a major overhaul

By Amol Agrawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Apart from privatising banks and establishing what appears to be akin to a bad bank, the government has also decided to privatise a general insurance company and make legislative changes for the listing of Life Insurance Corporation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
opinion

What Pangong means for Asian geopolitics

By C Uday Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
If disengagement leads to a border pact, the deal is prudent. If Beijing uses it as a tactical pause, then New Delhi may regret concessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
opinion

Enhancing competition in India’s power sector

By Rahul Tongia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Fixing discoms is a pressing need, but it’s worth investing time in figuring out the details, including expected winners and losers, and possibilities for gaming
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CCP’s version of history draws upon the narrative of the century of humiliation to then present a neat classification of periods within which China has “stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong” under CCP rule. (AFP)
The CCP’s version of history draws upon the narrative of the century of humiliation to then present a neat classification of periods within which China has “stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong” under CCP rule. (AFP)
opinion

In its centenary year, the CCP’s revisionist history

By Manoj Kewalramani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST
It presents an opportunity for the leadership to highlight developmental achievements, which are seen as critical to its legitimacy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
opinion

CM Kejriwal writes: As world battled Covid, Delhi stood its ground, fought back

By Arvind Kejriwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
As his government complete its first year in office (of its third term), Delhi’s chief minister recounts the challenges and achievements of the year that was and offers a glimpse into the road ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For systemic change to be environmentally and politically sustainable, the interests of the elite and the climate-vulnerable must converge. (REUTERS)
For systemic change to be environmentally and politically sustainable, the interests of the elite and the climate-vulnerable must converge. (REUTERS)
opinion

Aligning growth, politics and climate

By Arunabha Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 AM IST
India continues to witness the wanton destruction of biodiversity and fragile ecosystems from ill-planned and poorly executed infrastructure projects.Crises, external pressure, economics, and internal disasters are converging. India must step up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, Mumbai, Friday 28 February, 2020 (HT PHOTO)
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, Mumbai, Friday 28 February, 2020 (HT PHOTO)
opinion

How UAPA curtails personal liberty, undermines fair trial

By Gautam Bhatia
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:31 AM IST
To stop UAPA from continuing to be the tool of repression that it has become, it is vital that the courts either strike down — or substantially read down — this section, and ensure that years in jail do not become an automatic consequence of the police’s (read: the State’s) decision to charge inconvenient opponents under this law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Bridge the geopolitical distance with Russia

By Nandan Unnikrishnan
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 AM IST
World powers, particularly those engaging with India in the Indo-Pacific, must know that a multi-polar Euro-Asian supercontinent is not possible without Russia. Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. Today Russia, like India, desires a world with many centres of power. The opportunity must not be lost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India must continue supporting Sheikh Hasina. But it should undertake a sustained mass outreach and political diversification in Bangladesh, including with moderate religious formations (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
India must continue supporting Sheikh Hasina. But it should undertake a sustained mass outreach and political diversification in Bangladesh, including with moderate religious formations (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Delhi must take the long view on Dhaka

By Avinash Paliwal
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 AM IST
The relationship is robust, thanks to Sheikh Hasina. But to rely only on the skills of one leader may not be enough
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s signature move under Amit Shah has been the fracturing of local parties during elections (PTI)
The BJP’s signature move under Amit Shah has been the fracturing of local parties during elections (PTI)
opinion

The significance of the upcoming state elections

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 AM IST
While many things are still up in the air, one thing is certain: These elections will have a crucial bearing on the politics of the future and will provide much fodder to political analysts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The immediate need is for the artistic community to unequivocally pursue its right to public spending on culture and cultivate the political and administrative will for the same. For, it is the government that has to be the primary enabler and patron of the arts — no culture has survived without it. (HT PHOTO)
The immediate need is for the artistic community to unequivocally pursue its right to public spending on culture and cultivate the political and administrative will for the same. For, it is the government that has to be the primary enabler and patron of the arts — no culture has survived without it. (HT PHOTO)
opinion

Culture needs more government support

By Padmapriya Janakiraman and Maansi Verma
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Allocations for the ministry of culture (MoC) announced this year stand at 2,688 crore, 461 crore less than last year. This 15% reduction comes on top of 30% mid-year downward revision of culture budget for last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
opinion

Narendra Modi’s new political narrative

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 AM IST
By assuming political ownership of agri-laws and the larger reform agenda, tinged with an element of nationalism and air of flexibility, the PM has outlined the nature of the political battle ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
So, is Ansari apprehensive about the future of India? He doesn’t answer the question directly but the reasons why he might be have been clearly expressed (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
So, is Ansari apprehensive about the future of India? He doesn’t answer the question directly but the reasons why he might be have been clearly expressed (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

How Hamid Ansari views India today

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 AM IST
In his new book, Ansari’s language is always careful and correct. He is not given to colourful adjectives or exaggerated suggestions. Yet it’s not difficult to tease out his real meaning, even if he hasn’t expressed it in so many words. From a secular country, we’re increasingly becoming a Hindu country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP