...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

New Delhi to Oslo, building a new strategic partnership

Norway and India believe in international law as a binding framework, not a menu of options. The UN Charter applies equally to all member States

Updated on: May 15, 2026 09:06 pm IST
By Jonas Gahr Støre
Advertisement

We live in an unpredictable world. But unpredictability is not the same as powerlessness. Democracies that share values and trust have both the opportunity and the responsibility to act together. India and Norway are two such democracies.

In Oslo, we will elevate the Norway-India relationship to a green strategic partnership. This is not a declaration; it is a working structure for cooperation in areas where both countries can contribute something the other needs. (@FinMinIndia X/PTI)

The rules-based international order built after 1945 is under pressure. Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine continues. Conflicts in the Middle East destabilise neighbouring regions. Trade routes are disrupted, supply chains fragmented, and competition over critical resources is intensifying. In this landscape, the partnerships that matter most are those built on something real: Shared interests, shared values, and a willingness to act.

This is why I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to Oslo on May 18. It is the first visit by an Indian PM to Norway since Indira Gandhi in 1983. But more than symbolism, it marks a moment when countries with complementary strengths choose to move closer together.

Our trade relationship has already taken an important step forward. The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India, Norway and the other EFTA countries entered into force on October 1, 2025, after 16 years of negotiations. Through the agreement, the EFTA countries will aim to mobilise $100 billion in investment into India over the next 15 years and facilitate the creation of one million jobs. For Norway, this is among the most important trade agreements we have ever signed. For India, it is the first free trade agreement with European countries opening Norwegian and EFTA markets to Indian goods on preferential terms.

Norway and India do not always see everything the same way. We do not need to. What we share is more important: A belief that the world is better with more cooperation, that trade, technology and political will can lift people out of poverty, and that democracies have a particular responsibility to demonstrate that our open societies deliver a better society for all.

This visit is an opportunity. We intend to use it.

Jonas Gahr Støre is Prime Minister of Norway. The views expressed are personal

 
us top news
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Home / Opinion / New Delhi to Oslo, building a new strategic partnership
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.