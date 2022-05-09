New trade deals: A positive movement

In the past, India had failed to increase its exports to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), Korea, and Japan, its major FTA partners, triggering downbeat sentiments against FTAs in general. This was because once FTAs were concluded, the government and the businesses did not develop adequate strategies for utilising the opportunities these agreements had offered. Consequently, the export thrust expected from FTAs were never realised. Hopefully, lessons would be learnt from the past failings.

With India’s withdrawal from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the economic integration agreement of East Asia in 2019, the Government of India signalled that global economic engagements were not among its priorities. Reinforcing this policy stance was the adoption of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in 2020 and the call, vocal for local. Just over a year later, the government’s stance regarding its global economic engagements changed dramatically; not only did it revive several long-stalled free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with partners such as the European Union and Australia, but it also initiated FTA talks with new partners, including the United Kingdom. While announcing this change in policy stance, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, “We are at a very positive momentum in terms of FTAs”.

With India’s withdrawal from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the economic integration agreement of East Asia in 2019, the Government of India signalled that global economic engagements were not among its priorities. Reinforcing this policy stance was the adoption of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in 2020 and the call, vocal for local. Just over a year later, the government’s stance regarding its global economic engagements changed dramatically; not only did it revive several long-stalled free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with partners such as the European Union and Australia, but it also initiated FTA talks with new partners, including the United Kingdom. While announcing this change in policy stance, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, “We are at a very positive momentum in terms of FTAs”.

Biswajit Dhar is professor of economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University The views expressed are personal.

