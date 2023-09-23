Not a political tool, but a Bill to empower women

In conclusion, let us remember that this is not about taking credit or shifting blame. It is about recognising the historic opportunity we have before us — the opportunity to empower women, strengthen our democracy, and shape a brighter future for India. The time for action is now, and I implore each one of us to walk the talk and support nari shakti in its truest form.

As I stood before the esteemed members of the Lok Sabha, I was filled with a sense of purpose and responsibility. We were there to discuss a matter of profound importance, one that has the potential to reshape the future of our nation – the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women’s Reservation Bill. This proposed constitutional amendment seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women, a monumental step towards empowering women in the political sphere.

PREMIUM Rajya Sabha MPs vote on the Women's Reservation Bill during the Special Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. The bill was later passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

Smriti Irani is Union minister for women and child development. The views expressed are personal