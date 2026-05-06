Operation Sindoor set a new strategic course

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, was a defining moment in India’s response to a major Pakistan-sponsored terror strike on Indian soil. In the past, India had conducted cross-border strikes after terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama, but Operation Sindoor was qualitatively different. India struck the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Bahawalpur and Muridke, inside Pakistan’s Punjab heartland, while also targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was a clear signal that terror infrastructure could no longer assume immunity behind geography, deniability or nuclear anxiety.

Deterrence is not an event. It must be continuously maintained, periodically demonstrated, and structurally embedded. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the four-day conflict that followed, India demonstrated both the reach and the precision of its military arsenal. It absorbed Pakistani retaliation and responded with escalating force, degrading air defence systems, command infrastructure, and military airfields across the length of Pakistan. When Pakistan allowed reports of a National Command Authority meeting to circulate before walking them back, it was creating an impression of escalatory danger to compress India’s operational window and invite external pressure. India read this correctly and called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post-operation articulation was explicit. India would respond to cross-border terrorism decisively, would not accept nuclear blackmail, and would not distinguish between terrorists and their sponsors. On those terms, Operation Sindoor was not an iteration of what came before, but a new strategic course. The question that must now be asked is what India can do to turn the success of Operation Sindoor into an enduring advantage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Answering that question requires distinguishing between punishment and deterrence, which may appear identical from the outside but require different strategic approaches. Punishment is directed at the act that has already occurred and is retributive and backwards-looking. Deterrence looks ahead, seeking to alter the adversary’s calculation before he decides to act. A State can punish brilliantly and still fail at deterrence if the adversary absorbs the cost, reconstitutes its capacity, and concludes that the next attack remains worth its price. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answering that question requires distinguishing between punishment and deterrence, which may appear identical from the outside but require different strategic approaches. Punishment is directed at the act that has already occurred and is retributive and backwards-looking. Deterrence looks ahead, seeking to alter the adversary’s calculation before he decides to act. A State can punish brilliantly and still fail at deterrence if the adversary absorbs the cost, reconstitutes its capacity, and concludes that the next attack remains worth its price. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Thomas Schelling, the American economist and Nobel laureate whose work shaped modern thinking on coercion and nuclear strategy, argued that “the power to hurt is bargaining power”. But it becomes bargaining power only when the adversary believes that pain is not an isolated act of punishment, but a credible, contingent threat that can shape his future choices. The bridge between punishment and deterrence is not military capability alone. It is credibility. And credibility is built not in a single operation, however brilliantly executed, but in the sustained architecture of threat, communication, and demonstrated will. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thomas Schelling, the American economist and Nobel laureate whose work shaped modern thinking on coercion and nuclear strategy, argued that “the power to hurt is bargaining power”. But it becomes bargaining power only when the adversary believes that pain is not an isolated act of punishment, but a credible, contingent threat that can shape his future choices. The bridge between punishment and deterrence is not military capability alone. It is credibility. And credibility is built not in a single operation, however brilliantly executed, but in the sustained architecture of threat, communication, and demonstrated will. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pakistan’s army, surveying the aftermath of Sindoor, would be analysing what the operation means for its future calculus. If it concludes that the cost imposed was finite, bounded, and unlikely to recur at a higher intensity, then Sindoor will be absorbed as a painful but manageable cost. The terror infrastructure will be carefully restructured and reconstituted, then eventually redeployed. Terror will return, perhaps in a different form, in a different location, perhaps at a carefully chosen moment of Indian domestic preoccupation. This is not speculation, but the pattern of the last three decades.

Deterrence requires that Pakistan’s military face a fundamentally altered calculation in which the costs of sponsoring the next terrorist attack are not merely severe but unpredictable. India has already demonstrated both capability and resolve to strike. What it must now cultivate is a reputation and posture such that Pakistan cannot confidently calculate the limits of India’s response. As Schelling argued, when an adversary knows exactly where the other side will stop, it can essentially calculate the costs and treat provocation as a manageable risk. Uncertainty, on the other hand, is a powerful deterrent force.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India does not lack instruments of deterrence. What it requires is the integration of those instruments into a consistent coercive architecture. Military options with clear political objectives must be prepared in advance, not after the crisis has erupted. There must be an unambiguous signalling of the military posture and its readiness. The decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance is significant because it keeps pressure alive between crises and threatens a continuous cost.

Diplomacy must serve the same purpose. India’s diplomatic strategy must move from post-crisis persuasion to pre-crisis conditioning. The objective is not to isolate Pakistan completely; this is neither realistic nor necessary. It is to ensure that every act of proxy terrorism erodes Pakistan’s deniability, complicates its access to financial institutions, and exposes the army-intelligence establishment. Pakistan has long tried to convert terrorism and India’s counter-terror response into a story of India-Pakistan tensions. Indian diplomacy must prevent that equivalence from taking hold.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One underappreciated dimension of deterrence is communication. Deterrence is, at its foundation, a communicative act directed at the mind of the adversary. Too often, India’s communication is directed at the domestic audience rather than the generals in Rawalpindi. India’s communication strategy must focus on targeting the institutional interests of Pakistan army — its prestige, its deniability, its escalation confidence, and its claim to be Pakistan’s indispensable guardian.

Deterrence is not an event. It is a condition that must be continuously maintained, periodically demonstrated, and structurally embedded so that it survives changes of governments, shifts in American strategic attention, and the passage of time between crises. India has demonstrated in Operation Sindoor that it can impose punishment on Pakistan. It must now look at converting that into a durable structure of deterrence against the Pakistan army.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lieutenant General (retired) Deependra Singh Hooda is the co-founder of the Council for Strategic and Defence Research and a senior fellow at the Delhi Policy Group. The views expressed are personal

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON