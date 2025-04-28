Positioning India to lead media and entertainment

India has always excelled in the art of storytelling, captivating generations with its timeless epics, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Our narratives extend beyond stories and serve as cultural cornerstones, shaping how we perceive the world, express creativity, and inspire generations of artists and visionaries. This inherent passion for storytelling has evolved into a powerful creative aspiration — one that is now driving India’s emergence as a global media powerhouse.

The inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), over May 1-4, places India at the centre stage of global creativity. Conceptualised under Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s leadership, WAVES is a transformative movement that will redefine the media and entertainment (M&E) landscape. As India’s M&E industry nears ₹2.7 trillion, WAVES 2025 signals our intent to lead in creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

India’s content creation landscape has transformed from traditional media to a thriving digital-first ecosystem, expanding global connections through streaming services, social media, and emerging technologies. Government initiatives like incentives for foreign film production in India, co-production agreements and Film Facilitation Office (FFO) strengthen India’s standing as a preferred destination for global creators.

WAVES 2025 represents the dawn of a new era for India’s media and entertainment industry. By bringing together innovators, policymakers, artists, and industry leaders from across the globe, the summit fosters an environment of collaboration that will reshape how entertainment is created, distributed, and experienced.

Central to this transformation are initiatives like WAVEX 2025 and WAVES Bazaar. WAVEX 2025 empowers startups working in emerging technologies such as gaming, animation, extended reality (XR), generative AI, and next-gen content platforms. This initiative creates a launchpad for startups to showcase their ideas, receive mentorship, and secure funding through interactions with venture capitalists and celebrity angel investors. On the other hand, WAVES Bazaar serves as a dynamic e-marketplace designed to connect creators, buyers, and sellers. With over 5,500 buyers, 2,000 sellers, and 1,000 registered projects spanning film, television, gaming, advertising, and more, the Bazaar is a space for seamless collaboration and opportunity discovery. AI-powered matchmaking ensures that projects and professionals find the right connections, fostering innovation and driving growth in the creative economy. These platforms are more than event-driven — they are transformative ecosystems that will continue to impact the M&E sector long after WAVES concludes. This will be another milestone in India’s digital public infrastructure.

India’s youth — our greatest demographic advantage — stand to benefit profoundly from the WAVES initiative. With an average age of 29, India is not only the youngest country in the world but also the most vibrant when it comes to creativity and innovation. WAVES 2025 places the youth at the forefront of its vision, creating pathways for skill development, entrepreneurship, and global collaboration.

The Create in India Challenge is an example of this commitment. With around 1,00,000 registrations including over 1,100 international participants, the challenge has attracted a diverse pool of talent eager to showcase their creativity. The finalists, now part of CreatoSphere, will receive unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders, attend masterclasses, and gain global exposure.

Furthermore, the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai marks a monumental investment in the future of India’s youth. As a global centre of excellence for skill development and innovation, IICT will bridge the gap between creativity and technology, ensuring that young Indians have the expertise to meet the rising demands of the M&E industry.

The summit will also feature Global Media Dialogue, bringing together an unprecedented gathering of global leaders, policymakers, artists, and industry professionals. This dialogue is not just about discussions; it is about action — developing strategies for international collaboration, ethical practices, and innovation. Scheduled interactions of CEOs and industry stakeholders with the PM are expected to set the tone for impactful partnerships that will benefit India for years to come.

WAVES 2025 is a leap toward realising India’s vision of Viksit Bharat, a developed nation leading the world in creativity and innovation. By promoting diversity, advancing technology, and empowering youth, it positions India as a talent hub capable of sustainable development in the creative economy.

The event is a reinforcement of the endless possibilities that the creative industry has to offer. It is an opportunity to showcase its unmatched talent, technological prowess, and cultural richness. It is a testament to India’s vision to redefine the global creative ecosystem through the confluence of tradition and technology.

L Murugan is minister of State for information and broadcasting, and parliamentary affairs.