The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, passed recently by Parliament, marks a turning point in the legal history of India’s cantonments. While the Act has a much wider canvas, its implications for the Cantonments Act, 2006 are noteworthy. For the 61 cantonments governed under the ministry of defence, the amendments signal not merely statutory tidying up, but a shift in legal philosophy.

The Cantonments Act has always stood apart from ordinary municipal law. It regulates civic life in notified cantonment areas — sanitation, roads, public health, water supply, buildings, markets, trade licences and local administration — but does so in spaces shaped by military ownership, defence land management and security sensitivities. (HT Archive)

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The Cantonments Act has always stood apart from ordinary municipal law. It regulates civic life in notified cantonment areas — sanitation, roads, public health, water supply, buildings, markets, trade licences and local administration — but does so in spaces shaped by military ownership, defence land management and security sensitivities. This dual character historically produced a more control-oriented legal framework. The Act relied heavily on criminal law even for minor civic or regulatory lapses. Technical breaches were cast as offences “punishable with fine”, subjecting ordinary non-compliance to the stigma of criminal process. The new Jan Vishwas Act corrects that imbalance. The Centre reviewed 38 criminal provisions in the Cantonments Act and identified 31 for decriminalisation and three for partial decriminalisation. In many provisions, the phrase “punishable with fine” has been replaced by “liable to penalty” — marking a movement from a prosecution-led to a compliance-oriented system.

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{{^usCountry}} The centrepiece of this reform is the insertion of Section 333A, which creates a formal mechanism for adjudication of penalties. Under this, the CEO of the Cantonment Board can impose penalties for specified contraventions after giving the affected person an opportunity of being heard. The Act also makes a conceptual clarification: A penalty under this framework is civil in nature, does not amount to conviction, and the proceeding is not criminal prosecution. An appeal can be made before the president of the Cantonment Board, with defined timelines for filing and disposal. This reduces unnecessary criminalisation of municipal and licensing defaults, lessens the burden on courts, and enables prompt disposal of minor regulatory matters. It means faster enforcement in sanitation, markets, licensing, public nuisances and building compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The centrepiece of this reform is the insertion of Section 333A, which creates a formal mechanism for adjudication of penalties. Under this, the CEO of the Cantonment Board can impose penalties for specified contraventions after giving the affected person an opportunity of being heard. The Act also makes a conceptual clarification: A penalty under this framework is civil in nature, does not amount to conviction, and the proceeding is not criminal prosecution. An appeal can be made before the president of the Cantonment Board, with defined timelines for filing and disposal. This reduces unnecessary criminalisation of municipal and licensing defaults, lessens the burden on courts, and enables prompt disposal of minor regulatory matters. It means faster enforcement in sanitation, markets, licensing, public nuisances and building compliance. {{/usCountry}}

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The Act, however, does not advocate a blanket relaxation of regulatory standards. Instead, it adopts a calibrated and graded enforcement framework — initial violations are treated with relative leniency through the imposition of civil penalties, while repeated breaches attract stricter, including criminal, consequences. The treatment of building-related violations reflects a nuanced balance between deterrence and fairness. Under Section 244, which governs restrictions on the use of buildings within cantonment areas, a first contravention attracts a civil penalty of up to ₹1 lakh. However, any second or subsequent violation escalates into criminal liability, with a conviction-based fine of up to ₹2 lakh, along with additional daily fines for continuing non-compliance. A similar graduated enforcement is incorporated under Section 247 concerning unauthorised constructions. The framework recognises that not every regulatory lapse warrants criminalisation, yet it equally ensures that the law retains sufficient deterrent force to address repeated and deliberate non-compliance.

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The amendments move cantonment regulation away from a criminalisation-first model and toward a civil enforcement regime — a sensible and overdue transition.

Jitendra Gupta is secretary, Green Clean Foundation of India. The views expressed are personal

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