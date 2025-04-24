Securing veterinary health to ensure a safer future for all

India’s vast livestock and poultry sector plays a critical role in supporting rural livelihoods and ensuring food security. According to the 20th Livestock Census, the country has ~303.76 million bovines, 74.26 million sheep, 148.88 million goats, 9.06 million pigs, and about 851.81 million poultry. Veterinarians are essential to safeguarding the health of these animals, working closely with communities — particularly farmers, women, and indigenous populations — to promote sustainable livestock management and improve livelihoods. From ensuring food safety and controlling trans-boundary animal diseases to strengthening public health systems, veterinarians serve as the first line of defence against health risks that affect both animals and humans.

World Veterinary Day, observed each year in April, highlights the indispensable contributions of veterinarians, which extend far beyond clinics and farms to include disease surveillance, research, policymaking, and emergency response efforts. This year’s theme — Animal Health Takes a Team — underscores that effective veterinary care relies on strong teamwork, drawing on the collective efforts of veterinarians, technicians, paraprofessionals, researchers, and other allied health professionals. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has long supported veterinarians and promoted robust animal health systems to strengthen this collaborative response. Through practical field training, evidence-based guidance, and enhanced early warning mechanisms, FAO continues to expand the reach and impact of veterinary services globally.

The emergence of zoonotic diseases such as Sars, Mers, Ebola, Zika, Sars-CoV-2, and M-pox has reinforced the need for strong global and regional cooperation in addressing animal health risks. These outbreaks have prompted the establishment of multisectoral initiatives centred on collaboration and shared responsibility. Recent health crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, have underscored the importance of the One Health approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Recognising the pivotal role of veterinarians, the government of India has launched several initiatives to strengthen the animal health sector. Among these, the Livestock Health and Disease Control (LHDC) programme plays a central role by supporting animal disease surveillance, diagnostics, and vaccination efforts. A key component of this programme is the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), which aims to eradicate foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis — both critical to safeguarding livestock health and farmers’ livelihoods. Additionally, the National Livestock Mission promotes veterinary extension services and capacity building to improve animal productivity and welfare.

The government has also launched a Pandemic Fund-supported initiative titled Animal Health Security Strengthening in India for Pandemic Preparedness & Response. This programme, being implemented with technical support from FAO, Asian Development Bank, and the World Bank, focuses on strengthening laboratory infrastructure, enhancing disease surveillance and early warning systems, and building the capacities of field veterinarians.

FAO has been at the forefront of supporting veterinarians and strengthening animal health systems globally. In 2024, FAO developed the standard veterinary treatment guidelines to harmonise veterinary practices in India. It is also facilitating state-level advocacy to raise awareness of antimicrobial resistance and has provided technical assistance in developing the draft veterinary component of National Action Plan 2.0, as well as in establishing the Indian Network for Fisheries and Animal Antimicrobial Resistance (INFAAR).

Additionally, FAO implements the In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) programme, equipping field veterinarians with practical tools and hands-on experience in outbreak investigation, early detection, and rapid response. The Field Training Programme on Wildlife, Environment, Biodiversity, and Ecosystems (FTP-WEBE) further enhances expertise in wildlife health and biodiversity management by strengthening the capacities of wildlife veterinarians, forest officials, and animal health professionals in integrated surveillance and disease control — contributing to pandemic preparedness.

As we mark World Veterinary Day on April 26, it is also a moment to look ahead. Strengthening veterinary services and fostering collaboration across sectors will be pivotal in safeguarding both animal and human health. India, with its significant advancements in veterinary care systems, stands as a model for the Global South and holds the potential to emerge as a global leader in shaping integrated health strategies. Through its ongoing efforts in capacity-building, policy development, and innovative approaches, India can set a powerful precedent — demonstrating how robust veterinary systems can support global health security and ensure a safer, healthier future for all.

Takayuki Hagiwara is FAO representative in India and part of Team UN in India. The views expressed are personal