Setting sail for Viksit Bharat with maritime growth push

India’s ports are transcending traditional roles as logistical nodes to become modern gateways of commerce. A focus on capacity expansion, mechanisation, digitisation, and ease of doing business has propelled ports such as Visakhapatnam, Mundra, JNPA, and Kamarajar up in the global rankings.

The World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2023 acknowledged India’s efficiency and speed, placing it ahead of many developed nations. The country has risen in key logistics indicators, ranked 38th of 139 countries in 2023, up from 54th in 2014. India’s rank in the international shipment category improved dramatically from 44th to 22nd in the period, while average container dwell time reduced to approximately 2.6 days, a competitive figure globally. The turnaround time (TRT) of major ports has also sharply declined from around 94 hours to about 48.06 hours.

Substantial infrastructure development underpins this progress. Cargo handling capacity at major ports, over the past decade, reached 1,681 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from 800.5 MTPA. Ninety-eight port modernisation projects, costing over ₹32,000 crore, have been completed, adding more than 230 MTPA to the annual port capacity.

Major ports’ financial performance has been equally impressive, with total income rising from ₹11,760 crore in FY15 to ₹24,203 crore in FY25 — a 7.5% CAGR over 10 years. Operating surplus nearly tripled to ₹12,314 crore, driven by a 13% CAGR over the same period. Operational efficiency also improved significantly, with the operating ratio declining from 64.7% in FY15 to 42.3% in FY25, reinforcing the ports’ financial sustainability.

Significant projects like the Tuticorin International Container Terminal (TICT) and the foundation stone laying for the ₹76,000 crore Vadhavan Port mark crucial milestones in enhancing infrastructure and logistics efficiency. The Vizhinjam International Seaport will boost India’s trans-shipment capabilities.

Ten Indian ports have now made it to the Global Top 100 in the World Bank’s CPPI 2023 Report, with the Visakhapatnam Port climbing to 19th position from 122nd in 2022. India is also reclaiming its rivers, once vibrant arteries of commerce, for modern logistics. Under the NDA government, 106 rivers have been upgraded as National Waterways, including the Ganga and the Brahmaputra. This drives a seven-fold increase in inland waterways-based freight movement, from 18.1 million metric tons (MMT) in FY14 to 146 MMT in FY25. The sector is now equipped with multimodal terminals, night navigation, and digital monitoring systems. Global attention has been drawn to this revival, with collaborations enhancing technology and promoting sustainable freight movement. The budgetary allocation for Inland Waterways Authority of India of ₹1,700 crore for FY26 is more than the total expenditure on inland waterways for the 28 years from 1986 to 2014.

The Cargo Promotion Scheme, providing a 35% incentive for inland waterway utilisation, further bolsters this growth. The first Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting committed an investment of ₹45,000 crore for river-cruise tourism development by 2047.

Cruise tourism is also experiencing a significant upswing, with major international companies now docking at Indian ports like Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, and Visakhapatnam. The launch of the Cruise Bharat Mission in September 2024 aims to double cruise passenger traffic by 2029, with plans for six new international cruise terminals. Sea cruise passengers increased from 84,000 in 2014 to 4.92 lakhs in 2024-25, registering a whopping 500% increase.

India’s commitment to sustainability in the maritime sector is evident through pioneering green initiatives. The Harit Sagar Green Port guidelines aim to reduce carbon intensity, and the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) targets a 30% reduction in GHG emissions from port vessels of major ports by 2030, in line with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Three major ports are being developed as green hydrogen or ammonia hubs under the National Hydrogen Mission. The Harit Nauka guidelines promote 100% green vessels by 2047, and India also launched its first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell vessel.

India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the biennium 2024-25 with the highest tally. New routes of collaboration are being forged, notably with the signing of the Inter-Governmental Framework Agreement with the UAE for the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The long-term contract for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal, Chabahar, signed with Iran, is a pivotal step in opening up the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to Central Asia.

Beyond infrastructure, human capital and heritage are also key focus areas. An astounding 200% growth was achieved over the last decade in increasing India’s presence in the global seafaring community, raising the number of active Indian seafarers from 1.08 lakh in 2014 to 3.20 lakh this year. The number of women seafarers has risen from 341 in 2014 to 2,557 in 2025. The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways also launched Sagar Mein Samman to increase the participation of women in the maritime sector.

The development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat, as a world-class maritime museum and cultural centre, along with the first-ever India Maritime Heritage Conclave, underscores a commitment to preserving and showcasing India’s rich maritime history.

Budget FY26 announced an array of fiscal incentives for shipbuilding and ship recycling, including the Maritime Development Fund, Ship Building Financial Assistance Policy 2.0, inclusion of large ships above a specified size in the Infrastructure Harmonised Master List, measures to facilitate shipbuilding clusters, extension of tonnage tax regime to inland vessels, extension of basic customs duty exemption on raw materials and components for ship building and ship repair for another 10 years.

This bouquet of initiatives has started attracting major global shipbuilding companies to joint ventures with Indian shipping companies. This is bound to create massive employment opportunities and investment multiplier effects.

In essence, the past decade has marked a decisive shift in India’s maritime narrative. India is rapidly transforming into a preferred maritime destination for trade, innovation, and investment as it charts the course for Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Sarbananda Sonowal is Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways. The views expressed are personal.