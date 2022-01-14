Time to eradicate the rot in immoral political system

Defections have become an integral part of our electoral process. The culture of deserting their parties on the eve of elections has been in fashion for decades. Our aaya Ram gaya Ram“netas” start searching for greener pastures after completing their five-year tenure as honourable members of assemblies or parliament, as the case may be. Politics is more a game of perception. Every political party strives to create the perception that they are within sniffing distance of capturing power and send an open invitation to all, with backing of some caste groupings, to join the bandwagon to enjoy the fruits of power for the next five years. This amoral game has been played for decades and is in full swing currently in Uttar Pradesh, which is poll-bound and where, very recently, a few leaders who were part of the ruling dispensation for the last five years have junked the ruling party complaining that the interest of the downtrodden, backwards, poor and marginalized sections of the people was totally ignored by the government, in which these honourable netas were ruling as cabinet ministers for as long as five years!

These scenes are recurrent in the theatre of politics. The two netas who recently ditched the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh had done exactly the same some, years back, when they dumped the party which gave them cabinet berth for a full term of five years during its rule in Uttar Pradesh. Then also they had made the same feeble excuse that the then government had neglected the downtrodden sections of the population. Ironically, they were welcomed by the current ruling party with open arms, were promptly given tickets to contest assembly polls in 2017, and were inducted into the cabinet as full-fledged ministers. How long these party hoppers will last in their new dispensations is anybody’s guess. These two are not the only ones, there are hordes waiting to make a killing in the coming polls. Those who are crying foul need to introspect, at least now.

This culture of politics, sans ethics and morality, has run its full circle. Many prominent leaders have travelled across all parties and are now clueless where to go next. Political parties, as they are, also don’t have any scruples or ideological strength. Anybody is welcome in their fold -criminal, corrupt, rapist, looter, thug etc, if he is perceived as capable of adding some votes belonging to his caste to their new party’s tally. If they can satisfactorily prove their “winnability” at the hustings, then parties of all hues, irrespective of their proclaimed political philosophy and colour of their flags will rush to such netas to induct them into their party with fanfare. During election time, it is immaterial whether the neta is a history-sheeter or has an infamous background or notorious character. This unscrupulous political culture has created the current political cesspool.

No country can ever prosper and move forward with the kind of unprincipled political environment that is prevalent in our country. Our nation has the requisite resources and skill to remove the scourge of poverty, and provide a decent life to its citizens minus all hassles. The corrupt political culture stifles development and has crushed its potential. Unprincipled politics leads to induction of unscrupulous people in politics who get party tickets to contest elections and become ministers and rule the country. Can the country expect implementation of rule of law when inept, criminal, corrupt and opportunistic people, are only chosen, by and large, by all the political parties as their torchbearers?

The current spate of desertions by a few ministers in Uttar Pradesh is the outcome of admitting unscrupulous netas at the time of previous elections, by the current ruling party. These were the very netas who had deserted their earlier parties and had joined BJP, and they are repeating their past practice of deserting their current party to defect to another -to serve their personal interest only. There is no principle involved in their actions, so their actions don’t merit any discussion. Clearly all those who were accepted with garlands in 2017 by the ruling party are going to desert them and we will soon witness the drama of “welcome pageants” by other parties too.

When will this drama end is the question that begs an answer. Apart from political parties, we, the people also need to ponder over the current state of affairs of our polluted political culture and do course correction. This rotten politics has already cost the nation dearly. We remain one of the most corrupt, poor and backward countries which has been surviving with the “developing country” tag for nearly seventy odd years. When will this tag be changed to a developed country is not known, neither has any timeline ever been presented to our people in this regard. We should not wait for a Krishna avatar to come and cleanse politics. The time has come for people to act and eradicate the rot in our immoral political system. Otherwise, our second rate political representatives will continue to provide third rate governance.

(V. S. Pandey is a retired UP cadre IAS officer. He was secretary to GOI)