From the lens of FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Weaving a fabric of enterprise on the loom of traditional skills

The India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) was recently held in the University town of Aix en Provence where my French counterpart and I reaffirmed the breadth and promise of a partnership that has stood the test of time. At an investors’ roundtable in Paris, I had the opportunity to interact with various French companies that laid out their ambitious plans to expand their presence in India. There were companies sourcing sports equipment from India, companies making industrial gases and those that were excited about the value global capability centres in India have been bringing to their businesses. Later, the Indian ambassador to France mentioned Vastrakala — an Indo-French partnership that married French haute couture with India’s centuries-old embroidery traditions.

India’s traditions belong to the future just as much as they do to the annals of past glory. (Ministry of Finance)

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After returning to India, I travelled to Vastrakala’s workshop in Gudapakkam, Tiruvallur district near Chennai. The workshop was quiet, but never still. Heads bent in concentration, needles rising and disappearing, men and women engrossed in their work like the studio of the Japanese artist Hayao Miyazaki. Under patient hands, flat motifs acquired texture, shadow, and depth. I found myself moving closer — to understand how effects so intricate could emerge from movements so small.

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Vastrakala is situated in drought-prone Kanchipuram–Sriperumbudur–Tiruvallur belt. In the days of yore, when rains failed, agricultural work paused. When the ploughs took rest, farmers turned to needles, creating beautiful patterns on cottons and silks. Harnessing the reservoir of creativity inside them, villagers were able to tide over the hardships of drought. This art demanded extraordinary patience, precision, and discipline — a trait that dry-land farmers possess in abundance.

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As India opened up and Chennai attracted investments, these dry lands gave way to highways and industrial units. Several villagers sold off their lands and found employment in these factories or migrated to Chennai. With the family silver sold and liquid cash evaporating, needlework also receded from many homes; fingers that had once shaped delicate leaves and flowers in thread began assembling industrial components.

At lunch with the team of artisans, I learned that Vastrakala had deliberately moved from their first workshop in Chennai to Gudapakkam to bring high-value work closer to the villages where these skills had been nurtured for generations. The clock seemed to have turned back. While one is aware of the common pattern of young men and women migrating to cities, this was the case of a company moving out of the city to settle in a village!

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Today, finished pieces from this workshop have found a place in Rashtrapati Bhavan and now travel to historic French châteaux, museums, private residences and fashion houses. The distance between a Tamil Nadu village and a French château is considerable; the thread connecting them today is an exacting skill supported by a dedicated enterprise. What I saw made a compelling economic argument: A business can remain labour-intensive, leverage local traditional craft, and still succeed globally.

The women who welcomed me were dressed in beautiful sarees, with flowers in their neatly set hair. I apologised for arriving ready for work when they had turned up so beautifully. We laughed, and the formality of an official visit quickly dissolved.

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Over lunch, I spoke with artisans Mahesh, Kumar, Kumaresan, Ammu, Sumathi, Kalpana, and others. They shared what steady employment had made possible — a home, quality education for their children, and savings for a rainy day. Their work offered economic security while keeping their art alive. Ammu, a group leader, described guiding a team of 20 to 25 people, where each member was entrusted with a specialised task.

As I walked through the workshop, a larger theme became evident: Tradition flourishes when it is valued, rewarded, and given the opportunity to evolve. Interestingly, the men working at Vastrakala exuded immense pride in their craft, effortlessly dismantling the stereotype that associates embroidery purely with feminine labour. Gopi, an artisan with a disability, recalled being shown a motif and asked whether he could recreate it. He recounted how the design reminded him of a similar piece done by his grandfather and told me with joy how he was able to recreate the motif entirely from memory. Recreating that motif was an act of preservation, creativity and problem-solving. It showed that innovation can emerge from memory and accumulated experience just as powerfully as it can emerge from a laboratory or an engineering workshop. It is present varyingly in the ability to adapt an old technique, reinterpret a historic motif, test a new material, or create a different texture.

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At Vastrakala, the art of embroidery is supported by the science of design — incorporating materials, controlling temperature, coding colour, testing durability, defining relief, and preserving historical accuracy. Cotton, silk, and net; metallic threads, padding, and layered embroidery — each material adds a different dimension to the final work. The unique ability of the French to curate this art has successfully allied with the exquisite skills of creative Indian artisans. Traditional skill and innovation operate here as partners. Scientific methods, contemporary design and international standards strengthen the inherited craft. The craft, in turn, gives technology and design a depth that can’t be manufactured instantly.

At the time of my visit, I was told that around 650 people were associated with the unit and its wider artisan network. Further expansion is planned. Its scale remains anchored in human skill, enabling women and men to undertake work of high quality with a global appeal while remaining connected to their families, villages, and cultural settings.

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The men and women I met carry the ethos of this art across generations. Their work has seamlessly connected the villages of Tamil Nadu with the châteaux of France. Modern India can successfully make tradition a part of achieving economies of scale. Our heritage is an integral part of economic opportunity.

India’s traditions belong to the future just as much as they do to the annals of past glory. Nearly two millennia ago, Indian textiles sailed from Arikamedu (near present-day Puducherry) to markets across the Roman world. Indian craftsmanship has always possessed a global language. In the realm of public policy, traditional crafts are often discussed solely in the language of protection and subsidies. However, a craft becomes truly secure only when it commands a market, and when artisans earn a fair, predictable income from their excellence. This is also the core promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s One-District-One-Product (ODOP) initiative. Every district possesses an intangible heritage to be leveraged for the greater good.

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Today, India has an abundance of talent and capability. It is this very strength that has made the country a preferred destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with MNCs choosing India because of the skill and ingenuity of its people. A similar opportunity is waiting to be realised in art, tradition, and culture. India’s artistic heritage represents a capability that is fully ready for global markets. The next frontier of Indian innovation is not only to create technologies for the world, but also to find new ways of taking Indian craftsmanship, traditional arts, and cultural heritage to the global stage. Partnerships like Vastrakala demonstrate how collaboration with countries like France can connect Indian artisans to international markets while preserving skills refined over generations. They remind us that India’s future competitiveness will rest not only on the new ideas we create, but also on the rich traditions we continue to carry forward with confidence.

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Nirmala Sitharaman is Union minister of finance. The views expressed are personal