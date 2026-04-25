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Women’s rage finds a voice and vocabulary

Women are no longer on the margins but the middle of protests. We are speaking up, and questioning, and fighting and getting angry

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 10:37 pm IST
By Namita Bhandare
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You couldn’t have missed it — the outpouring of women’s anger across India this month. Spilling into streets, bursting into confrontations, angry mothers in Manipur, a frustrated commuter in Mumbai. Rural and urban, women are done waiting for justice to inch forward, for permission to be heard.

In Manipur, women weary of ethnic conflict are back on the street to protest inaction following the killing of two children in a bomb blast in Bishnupur. (PTI)

The confrontation between a woman caught in a traffic jam in Mumbai and Maharashtra water resources minister Girish Mahajan went viral within minutes. Mahajan was leading a protest linked to the women’s representation Bill. Because he can — after all, he’s minister — he decided to hold it on a busy road, inconveniencing scores of commuters. The woman got late to pick up her child. Marching up to the minister, she confronted him in a manner that is extraordinary because we almost never see citizens question those in power so directly. Beyond the “shut ups”, “get outs”, and “damns” that minister Mahajan found so objectionable, it was simply a woman telling the government that her time matters, that she matters.

Away from the world of social media, and largely ignored by mainstream media, there is mass mobilisation led by tribal women in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, against the Chandrinalla irrigation project. Carrying bows, arrows, axes, and sticks, the women march because they fear the construction of the dam will submerge their lands. They also ask a basic question: Why were we not consulted?

In Madhya Pradesh, protestors led by tribal women are lying on mock funeral pyres or by standing in waist deep waters of the river for hours with a noose around their necks, a symbolic death to protest against a mega project that will transfer surplus water from the river Ken in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa in Uttar Pradesh’s drought-prone Bundelkhand region but will cause major displacement.

The protests are disparate but part of a pattern. Women are voting in larger numbers and becoming increasingly confident, aware and vocal in asserting their rights. The gaps that persist have a new urgency, and impatience: Unequal pay. The lop-sided burden of housework. The everyday misogyny. Violence. Exclusion from public space, including Parliament. “Women all over the world are questioning the status quo, challenging ideas of masculinity, standing up to patriarchy,” says gender equality advocate Swarna Rajagopalan. We are no longer on the margins but the middle of protests. We are speaking up, and questioning, and fighting and getting angry. It’s a good thing.

PS: At the time of writing a police complaint has been filed against the Mumbai commuter. Such a predictable backlash, guaranteed to make us angrier.

Namita Bhandare writes on gender. The views expressed are personal

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Namita Bhandare

Namita Bhandare writes on gender and other social issues and has 35-plus years of experience in journalism. She has edited books and features in a documentary on sexual violence. She tweets as @namitabhandare

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Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
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