Aruna Budda Reddy finishes 7th in floor event at Gymnastics World Cup

After clinching a historic bronze medal in vault at the Gymnastics World Cup, Aruna Budda Reddy on Sunday finished a lowly seventh in the final round of women’s floor event in Melbourne.

Aruna had made history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian gymnast to win an individual medal at the Gymnastics World Cup but the 22-year-old from Hyderabad couldn’t bring her best on Sunday as she scored 10.833 to finish in the seventh position.

Among others, Rakesh Patra also finished seventh in the final round of the parallel bars after scoring 13.433, 1.400 points behind gold medallist Xiaoming Wu of China.

Delhi Commonwealth Games and 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist Ashish Kumar also endured a difficult day as he finished eighth in the men’s vault event final round after scoring 13.583.