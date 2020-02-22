Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins gold, Bajrang Punia loses in final

other-sports

Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the gold medal in 57 kg category at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship at KD Jadhav Hall in New Delhi on Saturday. But Bajrang Punia had to settle for silver medal as he fell short in the final of 65 kg category.

Dahiya defeated Tajikistan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov 10-0 on technical superiority in the second half. Dahiya’s medal was India’s only gold of the day as three other wrestlers lost their respective final bouts, including Bajrang Punia.

Punia lost 10-2 at the hands of Japan’s Takuto Otoguro to settle for silver medal. Earlier in the day, in the 97kg category, Kadian lost to Iran’s Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej 10-0 in the final. The Iranian opponent had the upper hand in the match and clinched the gold medal.

In 79 kg category, Baliyan faced a defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov 5-7 in the closely fought bout. With the win, Budazhapov bagged the gold medal while Balyan settles for silver.

While in the 70kg category, Naveen conceded a 12-1 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Meirzhan Ashirov in the bronze medal match.

((With ANI Inputs))