e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins gold, Bajrang Punia loses in final

Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins gold, Bajrang Punia loses in final

Ravi Kumar Dahiya Dahiya defeated Tajikistan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov 10-0 on technical superiority in the second half.

other-sports Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
File image of Ravi Kumar Dahiya
File image of Ravi Kumar Dahiya(Twitter/ All India Sports)
         

Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the gold medal in 57 kg category at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship at KD Jadhav Hall in New Delhi on Saturday. But Bajrang Punia had to settle for silver medal as he fell short in the final of 65 kg category.

Dahiya defeated Tajikistan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov 10-0 on technical superiority in the second half. Dahiya’s medal was India’s only gold of the day as three other wrestlers lost their respective final bouts, including Bajrang Punia.

Punia lost 10-2 at the hands of Japan’s Takuto Otoguro to settle for silver medal. Earlier in the day, in the 97kg category, Kadian lost to Iran’s Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej 10-0 in the final. The Iranian opponent had the upper hand in the match and clinched the gold medal.

In 79 kg category, Baliyan faced a defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov 5-7 in the closely fought bout. With the win, Budazhapov bagged the gold medal while Balyan settles for silver.

While in the 70kg category, Naveen conceded a 12-1 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Meirzhan Ashirov in the bronze medal match.

((With ANI Inputs))

tags
top news
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports