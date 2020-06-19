e-paper
Home / Other Sports / BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth for Khel Ratna Awards following his apology; issues notice to Prannoy

BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth for Khel Ratna Awards following his apology; issues notice to Prannoy

Former World No. 1 Srikanth and Prannoy had left the squad at Asian Badminton Championship in Manila in February, despite advice not to leave, which put India’s chances of winning the historic medal at the championship in lurch.

other-sports Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:09 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kidambi Srikanth competes against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on day two of the Bli Bli Indonesia Open.
Kidambi Srikanth competes against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on day two of the Bli Bli Indonesia Open.(Getty Images)
         

Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award following player’s apology to the federation for his conduct during the Asian Championship earlier this year. BAI has also given 15 days for HS Prannoy to respond on his misconduct.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth and Prannoy had left the squad at Asian Badminton Championship in Manila in February, despite advice not to leave, which put India’s chances of winning the historic medal at the championship in lurch. India lost in semi-finals against Indonesia. It led BAI not to recommend either of them on disciplinary grounds during this year’s National Sports Awards. However, Srikanth has tendered an unconditional apology.

“We have received an email from Srikanth in which he has accepted the mistake and he has also promised to not indulge in such activities in the future. Considering the talent of Srikanth and the accomplishments, we have decided to recommend his name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award,” BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.

With BAI implementing strict policies of disciplinary actions going forward, Pronnoy has been asked to respond in 15 days’ time on his misconduct. The shuttler had slammed federation; fellow player and went on to say that ‘country is a joke’ on social media and in press interviews.

“There are several instances of disciplinary issues with Prannoy; the Federation had been very tolerant all this while but in the recent past his attitude has forced BAI to take action and also relook at the disciplinary policies. A show-cause letter has been issued for the remarks made. If the player fails to respond in the allotted time, BAI will be taking stern action against the shuttler,” Singhania added.

BAI is also formulating a code of conduct for its players, coaches and technical officials which has to be abided strictly.

