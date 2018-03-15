 2018 Champions Trophy hockey: India to open vs arch-rivals Pakistan on June 23 | other sports | Hindustan Times
The 2018 Champions Trophy hockey tournament will feature six of the top hockey-playing nations in the World. The FIH tournament will be played in the Netherlands from June 23-July 1, 2018

other sports Updated: Mar 15, 2018 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
India and Pakistan men will be among six top international teams in the FIH Champions Trophy in the Netherlands from June 23-July 1, 2018.
The 2018 Champions Trophy hockey competition for men will start with the mouth-watering clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan. The international hockey federation (FIH) tournament will be held in Breda, the Netherlands, from June 23-July 1, 2018.

Six of the top men’s hockey-playing nations will compete in the 2018 Champions Trophy.

In opening day’s action, hosts and European champions the Netherlands will take on 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina; reigning Hockey World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy title holders Australia play Rio Olympic silver medallists Belgium while Asian champions India take on three-time Champions Trophy winners Pakistan.

Hosts Netherlands, Argentina and Australia qualified for the 2018 Champions Trophy automatically whilst India, Pakistan and Belgium were invited by the FIH Executive Board.

The Champions Trophy will be one of the last opportunities for these teams to play against one another competitively before the end of year Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 (November 28 to December 16).

2018 CHAMPIONS TROPHY FULL SCHEDULE

June 23: India vs Pakistan; Netherlands vs Argentina; Australia vs Belgium

June 24: India vs Argentina; Netherlands vs Belgium; Australia vs Pakistan

June 26: Argentina vs Belgium; Netherlands vs Pakistan

June 27: India vs Australia

June 28: Argentina vs Pakistan; India vs Belgium; Netherlands vs Australia

June 29: Belgium vs Pakistan

June 30: Argentina vs Australia; Netherlands vs India

July 1: 5th/6th place; 3rd/4th place; Final.

