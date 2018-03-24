Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu to be India’s flag-bearer in opening ceremony

Rio-Olympic silver-medalist PV Sindhu will be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The CWG opening ceremony will be held on April 4.

World No. 3 Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the badminton women’s singles title in Gold Coast after reaching the semi-finals of the All England Championships last week.

Sindhu had earlier won a bronze medal in the 2014 edition of the multi-sport event.

The Pullela Gopichand protegee had also bagged a silver medal at last year’s Badminton World Championships.

India will see participation of 222 athletes from 15 different sports including aquatics, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, shooting, squash, table tennis, weightlifting, wrestling and para sports in the quadrennial sport.