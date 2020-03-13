e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Coronavirus: A list of sports events in India affected by the pandemic

Coronavirus: A list of sports events in India affected by the pandemic

Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15. Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month.

other-sports Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A view of the Eden Garden Stadium ahead of 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa in Kolkata.
A view of the Eden Garden Stadium ahead of 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order:

ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed.

BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29: Status not clear after Delhi government bans all sporting activities for a month.

BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.

CHESS: *All national tournaments postponed till May 31.

CRICKET: *Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15. Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month.

*ODI series between India and South Africa from March 15-18 in Lucknow and Kolkata to be held without spectators.

*Ranji Trophy final day to be played without spectators.

*Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled.

FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.

*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.

*Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.

*Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.

GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed.

*All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 postponed indefinitely.

MOTOR SPORTS: *South India Rally, which doubles up as the opening round of FIA Asia-Pacific Championship, to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai.

PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed.

TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled.

tags
top news
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports