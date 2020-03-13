Coronavirus impact: Will Kiwi players participate in IPL? New Zealand Cricket has its say

cricket

On the day when the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced that the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League will be pushed back till April 15 due to coronavirus fears, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) revealed whether the board will be allowing their players to come to India to play in the cash lucrative T20 league. In a statement, NZC said that they have not changed their position on the same yet.

“Our position basically hasn’t changed. We’re continuing to give our guys the most up-to-date advice on cause and effect and best practice, as advised by government and world health authorities. However, ultimately it is the players’ own decision,” NZC said in a statement.

The IPL’s suspension came following a directive from the Government of India to suspend all visas, barring a few categories, till April 15, which had put the participation of foreign players in the cash-rich league in doubt. The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected more than 130000 people across the world. In India, more than 75 positive cases have been reported so far including one death.

Earlier, NZC had said it was sensitising its contracted players, including the six who were to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), about preventive measures to deal with the deadly outbreak.

The six New Zealand players, who are to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

