Vietnam Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus - organisers

other-sports Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:09 IST
Aerial view of the Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix racing track construction site in Hanoi.
Aerial view of the Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix racing track construction site in Hanoi.(REUTERS)
         

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for April 5 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local organisers said Friday.

“This was a very hard decision as 2020 is the first year Vietnam became (an) official member among the 22 countries hosting the world’s most professional and attractive motor race,” the Vietnam Grand Prix Company said in a statement.

