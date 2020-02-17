e-paper
Coronavirus impact: Chinese wrestlers not to compete in Asian Championships in Delhi

Wrestling Federation of India assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI that the government has denied visas to the 40-strong Chinese contingent.

Feb 17, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A security guard takes the temperature of a man wearing a protective mask at an entrance to a fresh produce market in Shanghai, China.
A security guard takes the temperature of a man wearing a protective mask at an entrance to a fresh produce market in Shanghai, China.(Bloomberg)
         

Chinese wrestlers will not be taking part in the Asian Championships beginning here on Tuesday as they have not been granted visas by the government due to the novel coronavirus outbreak there, a top official of the national federation said on Monday.

“We have got to know that the government has not granted visas to the Chinese contingent and so they are not taking part in the Championships,” Tomar said.

“The world is grappling with the issue of coronavirus and so health of the athletes is the primary concern now. It is understandable why the government has not given visas to them,” he added.

The Indian government has cancelled all e-visas for Chinese nationals due to the outbreak that has killed more than 1500 people so far.

