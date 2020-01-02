e-paper
Home / Other Sports / #DecadeChallenge: WWE shares startling statistic about two RAW superstars

#DecadeChallenge: WWE shares startling statistic about two RAW superstars

Drew McIntryre and Luke Gallows are the only two superstars to have WWE programs in 2010 and (going into) 2020.

other-sports Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

Drew McIntryre and Luke Gallows have been a part of the WWE roster for quite some time now and although both wrestlers left the company, they made triumphant returns after great runs in the independent scene. They are the only two superstars to have WWE programs in 2010 and (going into) 2020. The company took to Twitter to announce this statistic on Wednesday. “#WWEStats2019: Superstars who had a match on the first @WWE TV show of 2010 (SmackDown 1/1/10) and the final #WWE TV show of 2019 (#RAW 12/30/19): – @DMcIntyreWWE – @LukeGallowsWWE #DecadeChallenge,” WWE posted on their official Twitter handle.

 

WWE also announced the annual NXT awards with Shayne Baszler and Adam Cole winning big.

NXT Female Competitor of the Year Award

Shayna Baszler

NXT Male Competitor of the Year Award

Adam Cole

Overall NXT Competitor of the Year Award

Adam Cole

NXT Tag Team of the Year Award

Undisputed ERA

NXT Breakout Star of the Year Award

Keith Lee

Future Star of NXT Award

Dakota Kai

NXT Match of the Year Award

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: New York) (winner)

NXT Rivalry of the Year Award

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

NXT TakeOver of the Year

WarGames

