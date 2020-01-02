#DecadeChallenge: WWE shares startling statistic about two RAW superstars
Drew McIntryre and Luke Gallows are the only two superstars to have WWE programs in 2010 and (going into) 2020.other-sports Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:04 IST
Drew McIntryre and Luke Gallows have been a part of the WWE roster for quite some time now and although both wrestlers left the company, they made triumphant returns after great runs in the independent scene. They are the only two superstars to have WWE programs in 2010 and (going into) 2020. The company took to Twitter to announce this statistic on Wednesday. “#WWEStats2019: Superstars who had a match on the first @WWE TV show of 2010 (SmackDown 1/1/10) and the final #WWE TV show of 2019 (#RAW 12/30/19): – @DMcIntyreWWE – @LukeGallowsWWE #DecadeChallenge,” WWE posted on their official Twitter handle.
#WWEStats2019: Superstars who had a match on the first @WWE TV show of 2010 (SmackDown 1/1/10) and the final #WWE TV show of 2019 (#RAW 12/30/19):— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) January 1, 2020
- @DMcIntyreWWE
- @LukeGallowsWWE #DecadeChallenge
WWE also announced the annual NXT awards with Shayne Baszler and Adam Cole winning big.
NXT Female Competitor of the Year Award
Shayna Baszler
NXT Male Competitor of the Year Award
Adam Cole
Overall NXT Competitor of the Year Award
Adam Cole
NXT Tag Team of the Year Award
Undisputed ERA
NXT Breakout Star of the Year Award
Keith Lee
Future Star of NXT Award
Dakota Kai
NXT Match of the Year Award
Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: New York) (winner)
NXT Rivalry of the Year Award
Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
NXT TakeOver of the Year
WarGames