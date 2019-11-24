e-paper
Deontay Wilder defeats Luis Ortiz with one-punch KO to retain WBC heavyweight world title - Watch

The 34-year-old Wilder landed a devastating straight right hand to move one step closer to his goal of unifying all four heavyweight belts.

Deontay Wilder walks away after knocking down Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight title boxing match.
Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday with a seventh round knock-out of challenger Luis Ortiz.

In a repeat of their 2018 fight, the Alabama fighter soaked up pressure from his older opponent before sending him to the canvas with a straight right hand to the forehead.

 

 

Ortiz was on his feet before the end of the count but was still shaky and the referee called an end to proceedings.

The decision was a tough one for the 40-year old Cuban, who had made all the running in the early rounds.

It takes Wilder’s record to 42-0-1 and sets him up for a February, 2020 date with Tyson Fury, the undefeated British boxer he drew with in Los Angeles almost a year ago.

“After that I am looking for a unification bout,” Wilder said. “I want one champion, one face, one name and he goes by the name Deontay Wilder.”

