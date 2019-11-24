Deontay Wilder defeats Luis Ortiz with one-punch KO to retain WBC heavyweight world title - Watch
Updated: Nov 24, 2019
Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday with a seventh round knock-out of challenger Luis Ortiz.
In a repeat of their 2018 fight, the Alabama fighter soaked up pressure from his older opponent before sending him to the canvas with a straight right hand to the forehead.
Scary power from Deontay Wilder. Here's the knockout! 😮😮😮 #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/Vgi9X51FXO— Chris Burke (@chrisburke) November 24, 2019
Wilder was down on the scorecards!! But all it takes is one shot!! #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/UIN01HgJUY— Pissed Off Twood (@chosen1twood) November 24, 2019
Ortiz was on his feet before the end of the count but was still shaky and the referee called an end to proceedings.
The decision was a tough one for the 40-year old Cuban, who had made all the running in the early rounds.
It takes Wilder’s record to 42-0-1 and sets him up for a February, 2020 date with Tyson Fury, the undefeated British boxer he drew with in Los Angeles almost a year ago.
“After that I am looking for a unification bout,” Wilder said. “I want one champion, one face, one name and he goes by the name Deontay Wilder.”