Former WWE Women’s champion Ronda Rousey to return at SummerSlam?

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:31 IST

‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ Ronda Rousey took a hiatus from WWE television programming after the Wrestlemania in April. The mixed martial artist-turned-wrestler was reportedly planning to start a family, which suggested that she might be leaving the industry for good. But according to recent reports, the former Women’s Champion could be on the verge of returning sooner than anyone expected.

At the upcoming pay-per-view, WWE SummerSlam, which is set to place this Sunday (Monday morning in Indian time), the Irish Lass Kicker Becky Lynch will be defending her title against Canada’s home star Natalya. A report from Bleacher Report suggests that the WWE might be planning to set up Rousey’s return via this bout.

Here are the few reasons which are giving rise to the rumours:

1) The last time Rousey was seen in a WWE ring, she lost her Championship title to Lynch at the Show of Shows, WWE Wrestlemania. It makes perfect sense for the WWE writers to resume her rivalry with The Man on her return.

2) Last month, at an instalment of “A Moment of Bliss”, a talk show with Alexa Bliss, Natalya dropped Rousey’s name, which led fans to believe it was done to return the focus back to Rousey and Lynch’s rivalry.

3) Rousey is still contracted to WWE till 2021, and even though, it was earlier believed she would return at Wrestlemania next year for a rematch against Lynch, the drop in ratings of the women’s segments in WWE, and in general product overall, may push the WWE writers to bring Rousey earlier, since she was regarded as one of the stars of the industry.

4) The WWE creative process has been handed to Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, with the former reportedly assuming more role. The recent push to Brock Lesnar, Aleister Black and Lacey Evans, all Heyman’s products, further adds to reports of his rising power in the industry. According to Forbes, it would be an ideal timing for Rousey to return to the industry, since she is another ‘Paul Heyman guy’ (or gal in this case).

