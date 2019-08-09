WWE SummerSlam: Will Goldberg and Trish Stratus’ return save the biggest party of the summer?

other-sports

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:49 IST

This year’s SummerSlam was lacking star power as for the first time in a while the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Daniel Bryan and Triple H are booked to wrestle on the card. There was little hype for the biggest party of the summer so the company decided to bring back some of the WWE Hall of Famers.

It was rumoured for a long time that WWE was planning to bring back Trish Stratus for SummerSlam. A few weeks ago it was confirmed as Stratus returned to SmackDown Live for an interview with Jerry ‘The King’ Lawyer. Charlotte came out to challenge Trish for a match at SummerSlam. After much contemplation, seven-time champion Stratus agreed to a one-on-one match with nine-time champ Charlotte. So now WWE has a match between two of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world. There is a lot of anticipation among the fans regarding how Trish will be able to perform with a superior athlete like Charlotte.

The biggest announcement WWE made this week was the return of Goldberg. Dolph Ziggler has been calling out the name of Goldberg for several weeks now. Ziggler first berated Shawn Michaels (even superkicked him) and did not leave a chance to land an insult on Goldberg (for his ‘legendary’ match with Undertaker). This week on Monday Night Raw, Ziggler signed a contract for a match with The Miz. But only the contract wasn’t with a match with The Miz, it was with Goldberg.

Only months removed from his much-maligned match with the Undertaker, Goldberg will make his return to the ring to possibly right his wrong. But will the magic work again against a younger and athletic superstar like Ziggler? It remains to be seen.

WWE has brought back two legends of professional wrestling in a bid to bring some firepower to the biggest party of the summer. But will the return of Goldberg and Stratus result in more viewership for SummerSlam, the results will come this Sunday (Monday in India). We hope that both the wrestlers will be able to show the fans of this era why they became so popular in their time.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:47 IST