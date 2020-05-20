e-paper
Fully satisfied with SAI Bengaluru’s measures: Batra

Batra said no one interacted with the person who died due to a cardiac arrest and tested positive for coronavirus.

other-sports Updated: May 20, 2020 20:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File photo of Narinder Batra
File photo of Narinder Batra(Image Courtesy: Hockey India)
         

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Wednesday said he spoke to officials and players at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Bengaluru centre and is convinced that none of them interacted with the person who died due to a cardiac arrest and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have been in touch with Hockey India and I am fully satisfied with the way SAI Bangalore center has been kept safe and sanitised,” said Batra.

“SAI administration is doing its best to handle the issue at hand and there is no reason to panic. We have spoken to officials and players staying in SAI Bangalore, it is clear that none of them have interacted with the person who tested Covid-19 positive. Any report suggesting that they did, is incorrect.”

SAI said on Wednesday that the Senior Director in charge of the centre has been directed to take all necessary precautions as per the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to ensure that all players and staff housed inside the campus are safe. The centre is where a number of leading Indian athletes have been staying throughout the lockdown that started on March 25.

Among the athletes who are at the facility include India men’s and women’s senior hockey players and 10 members of the athletics squad who are all training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. The incident now means that the players will have to be confined to their rooms and the facility will be sanitised as per the protocol.

The development comes at a time when the Sports Ministry and SAI are formulating a plan for outdoor training to resume in Bengaluru and the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala for athletes who are bound for the Olympics or in the fray for qualification.

