e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Hall of Fame Celtics player, coach K.C. Jones dies

Hall of Fame Celtics player, coach K.C. Jones dies

Jones won two NCAA championships while playing with Bill Russell at the University of San Francisco. He also paired with Russell to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

other-sports Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 07:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
KC Jones (right) talking with a player
KC Jones (right) talking with a player
         

Former Boston Celtics player and coach K.C. Jones died Friday at the age of 88, the team announced.

A cause of death for the Hall of Famer was not immediately known.

“The way that he was revered by the players he played with, by the people he worked with, by the players that played for him, he was special,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Jones.

Jones won two NCAA championships while playing with Bill Russell at the University of San Francisco. He also paired with Russell to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

Jones joined the Celtics after being selected with the 13th overall pick of the 1956 NBA Draft. His first eight seasons ended with NBA championships, and he went on to win four more titles -- two as an assistant (one with the Los Angeles Lakers, one with Boston) and two more as a head coach with the Celtics.

Jones averaged just 7.4 points during his playing career, although his defensive skills were his calling card. He retired after the 1966-67 season.

Jones went on to coach at Brandeis University and made a few other stops before returning to the Celtics as an assistant under Bill Fitch in 1977. Jones later became the head coach of the Celtics and led the team to NBA titles in 1984 and 1986.

Jones, who owns a 552-306 coaching record during his time in the NBA and ABA, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

--Field Level Media

tags
top news
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
2nd Test live: Labuschagne, Head battle as India search for more wickets
2nd Test live: Labuschagne, Head battle as India search for more wickets
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
One dead, 2 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi
One dead, 2 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In