‘He’s not a favourite guy of front office,’ WWE Hall of Famer reveals why popular superstar is not pushed

other-sports

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:04 IST

It has been widely said that this is one of the best rosters that WWE has had in decades The number of pure wrestlers and talented superstars are huge in WWE with the advent of the NXT, who have signed popular independent wrestlers. However, one of the first major independent wrestlers to sign with WWE was Antonio Cesaro. He very popular in the wrestling circuit due to his ability to pull off extraordinary feats inside the ring.

He is regularly called pound for pound the strongest superstar in the WWE. He is exceptional inside the squared circle and regularly amazes the fans with his abilities. But this hasn’t resulted in a focussed singles push for the ‘Swiss Cyborg’.

It is said the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn’t a big fan of Cesaro and also had the famous ‘brass ring’ interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has also stated that WWE management doesn’t favour Cesaro and they don’t see him as a main-event superstar for the company

“He’s not a favourite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is,’ Anderson said on his ARN podcast.

“They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar.

“But he continued to get leaned on to stop doing all that stuff [impressive moves] as a heel. It was just too flashy and all that.”

Here are some of the things Cesaro has done in the ring:-

What a sequence!! Cesaro is freaking awesome 👍 pic.twitter.com/koiI6ZuSTA — Dan Brown 🏆🎮🏆 (@DanBrown0531) December 13, 2016

That time Cesaro got pissed and went into the crowd and destroyed a beach ball pic.twitter.com/I7SpP5kzfO — Alastair McKenzie🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 14, 2020

Cesaro is stupidly strong and stupidly good at professional wrestling pic.twitter.com/Ygkr1cuWJU — Craig #🅱🅻🅴🆂🆂'🅴🅼 🆂🆉🅽 (@JudgeXOdell) May 4, 2018

Best finish of any @WWE match I've seen... AA to Cesaro swing polished with an RKO...#buzzing pic.twitter.com/cYZ2jSyrva — Peter Trego (@tregs140) July 24, 2015

Anderson was released by WWE and has now signed a contract with AEW.

Cesaro has been with the WWE since 2011 and shortly won the United States Championship. However, that remains to be his only singles title to date. He has now regularly been pushed to the tag team division where he has become a six-time champion. Sheamus and Cesaro were extremely popular as a tag team. It has also known that Cesaro hasn’t won a singles match for almost a year and is regularly used as an enhancement talent.