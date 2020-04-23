e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / ‘He’s not a favourite guy of front office,’ WWE Hall of Famer reveals why popular superstar is not pushed

‘He’s not a favourite guy of front office,’ WWE Hall of Famer reveals why popular superstar is not pushed

He is regularly called the pound for pound the strongest superstar in the WWE. He is exceptional inside the squared circle and regularly amazes the fans with his abilities. But this hasn’t resulted in a focussed single’s push for the ‘Swiss Cyborg’.

other-sports Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shane McMahon, Stephanie, Triple H and Vince.
Shane McMahon, Stephanie, Triple H and Vince.(WWE)
         

It has been widely said that this is one of the best rosters that WWE has had in decades The number of pure wrestlers and talented superstars are huge in WWE with the advent of the NXT, who have signed popular independent wrestlers. However, one of the first major independent wrestlers to sign with WWE was Antonio Cesaro. He very popular in the wrestling circuit due to his ability to pull off extraordinary feats inside the ring.

He is regularly called pound for pound the strongest superstar in the WWE. He is exceptional inside the squared circle and regularly amazes the fans with his abilities. But this hasn’t resulted in a focussed singles push for the ‘Swiss Cyborg’.

It is said the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn’t a big fan of Cesaro and also had the famous ‘brass ring’ interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has also stated that WWE management doesn’t favour Cesaro and they don’t see him as a main-event superstar for the company

“He’s not a favourite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is,’ Anderson said on his ARN podcast.

“They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar.

“But he continued to get leaned on to stop doing all that stuff [impressive moves] as a heel. It was just too flashy and all that.”

Here are some of the things Cesaro has done in the ring:-

 

 

 

 

 

Anderson was released by WWE and has now signed a contract with AEW.

Cesaro has been with the WWE since 2011 and shortly won the United States Championship. However, that remains to be his only singles title to date. He has now regularly been pushed to the tag team division where he has become a six-time champion. Sheamus and Cesaro were extremely popular as a tag team. It has also known that Cesaro hasn’t won a singles match for almost a year and is regularly used as an enhancement talent.

tags
top news
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order
Bengal Governor questions Mamata Banerjee’s ‘red carpet’ to WHO team
Bengal Governor questions Mamata Banerjee’s ‘red carpet’ to WHO team
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Live: Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 893 in Andhra Pradesh
Live: Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 893 in Andhra Pradesh
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

other sports