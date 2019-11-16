e-paper
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth knocked out after losing in straight games

The former world no 1 squandered six game points in the second game to suffer 9-21, 23-25 in contest that lasted 42-minutes.

other-sports Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hong Kong
File image of Kidambi Srikanth.
File image of Kidambi Srikanth.(REUTERS)
         

A profligate Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open following a straight-game semifinal defeat to local favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu on Saturday. The former world no 1 squandered six game points in the second game to suffer 9-21, 23-25 in contest that lasted 42-minutes. It was his first semifinal appearance since making the last four at the India Open Super 500. He had finished runner-up at the event.

Srikanth fell back early in the opening game with Lee opening up a 6-1 lead. The Indian tried to catch up but failed to narrow the gap. In the second game, Srikanth stepped up the gas taking an early 5-1 lead. However, Lee soon restored parity.

The shuttlers fought neck and neck with Srikanth surging ahead but the Indian lost momentum, eventually conceding the match. Srikanth had beaten the 23-year-old Lee in straight games at the India Open last year in their only career meeting. With Srikanth’s defeat, the Indian challenge here also came to an end.

