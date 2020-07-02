e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / India’s Table tennis stars to extend help to 130 fraternity members after raising more than Rs 10 lakh

India’s Table tennis stars to extend help to 130 fraternity members after raising more than Rs 10 lakh

Promoters of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league, Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, have also made a contribution. Financial help will be provided to players, coaches and umpires who have been hit hard by the financial impact of the pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Jul 02, 2020 09:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

India’s leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be extending financial help to more than 130 needy members of the table tennis fraternity amid the COVID-19 pandemic after raising more than Rs 13 lakh for charity. The original goal of the paddlers was to raise Rs 10 lakh but with more funds coming in, they can now help at least 130. The needy will receive a one-time grant of Rs 10000 each. Former player Neha Aggarwal is helping Sharath and Sathiyan in the initiative.

Promoters of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league, Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, have also made a contribution. Financial help will be provided to players, coaches and umpires who have been hit hard by the financial impact of the pandemic.

“We initially planned to help around 100 people but the response has been great and now we can help at least 30 more. We are accepting donations till Sunday and after that we will take a call on how many more we can help. “I really want to thank the donors for their contribution,” Sharath told PTI.

Sharath and Sathiyan had initially come together to help eight local coaches in Chennai. Neha then joined the duo to take the ‘Our Chance to Serve’ initiative to a bigger stage which has raised more than the targeted amount following UTT’s support.

“UTT has been playing a constructive role in not only developing the sport of table tennis but also supporting its many stakeholders. At a time when lives and livelihoods are in distress, this initiative is indeed the need of the hour. “We believe our contribution will be able to support the people in need and strengthen their resolve during these tough times,” UTT co-promoters Dani and Bajaj said in a joint statement.

tags
top news
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours
Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours
TN custodial deaths: 4 more cops held, people burst crackers to celebrate
TN custodial deaths: 4 more cops held, people burst crackers to celebrate
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In