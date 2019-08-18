India to return with three medals from Junior World Wrestling Championships

other-sports

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:31 IST

In a below par show, the Indian wrestling contingent will return with just three medals from the Junior World Wrestling Championships following Sachin Rana’s defeat in the repechage round in Greco Roman competition, in Tallinn (Estonia) on Sunday.

Rana needed to beat Georgia's Diego Chkhvadze in the 60kg repechage but he ended up losing 1-5 despite getting a chance to score from choice of position following a penalty.

Only Sajan Bhanwal managed to win a bronze from among Greco Roman grapplers.

Sajan won his third medal in a row at junior Worlds when he beat Turkey’s Abdurrahman Kalkan by technical superiority in the 77kg bout on Saturday.

Deepak had earlier won a gold in 86kg and Viky a bronze in the 92kg in the men’s freestyle competition while the Indian women drew a blank for the first time in three years.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 20:31 IST