Major WWE superstar sustains injury during Live Event - Watch

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:51 IST

WWE superstar Randy Orton sustained an apparent knee injury during his match against AJ Styles during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Sunday. The two superstars met in a high-profile match in the show but within minutes of the start, the referee had to call for the bell due to the injury. According to the fan accounts, Orton went for the RKO but landed awkwardly with Styles countering his finishing move. The trainers rushed to the veteran as the match was halted and Orton was guided to the backstage area. As of now, WWE has not released any information about the nature of the injury or whether Orton will appear on television next week or not.

Orton signed a multi-million dollar contract with WWE a couple of months ago after teasing a move to rivals All Elite Wrestling (AEW). During his interview on the After The Bell podcast, Orton said that he never had any intentions of leaving the company.

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019

“I was just having fun,” Orton said. “I’m not in the WWE bubble as much as I’ve been for almost the last two decades. I’m learning to appreciate other styles a little more instead of just quickly seeing something that isn’t how I would do it or how I would sell it. This might be upsetting for some people but I never really saw myself leaving WWE. I started here, my father was here, my grandfather wrestled for Vince’s father. There’s a lot of history here. Yeah I could’ve left and I could’ve come back, but man, why? I made it here this long and I really shouldn’t have. Against all odds, I’m still here and Vince and I were able to come to terms.

“I’m definitely happy being a WWE Superstar,” he added.