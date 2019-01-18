 Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal downs Nozomi Okuhara to set up semis showdown with Carolina Marin
Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal downs Nozomi Okuhara to set up semis showdown with Carolina Marin

Saina Nehwal will now take on Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marina for a place in the final. With this victory Saina improved her head-to-head record over the Japanese opponent to 9-4.

other sports Updated: Jan 18, 2019 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lucknow: Saina Nehwal plays against Amolika Singh Sisodiya (unseen) at Syed Modi International Badminton Championships in Lucknow on Thursday, Nov 22, 2018. Saina won the match, 21-14, 21-09.(PTI)

2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal displayed great maturity and technical strength to make her way into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters with a hard fought 21-18, 23-21 win over Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the quarters.

The Indian ace will now take on Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marina for a place in the final. With this victory Saina improved her head-to-head record over the Japanese opponent to 9-4.

More to follow...

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 15:00 IST

