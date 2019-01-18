Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal downs Nozomi Okuhara to set up semis showdown with Carolina Marin

2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal displayed great maturity and technical strength to make her way into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters with a hard fought 21-18, 23-21 win over Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the quarters.

The Indian ace will now take on Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marina for a place in the final. With this victory Saina improved her head-to-head record over the Japanese opponent to 9-4.

More to follow...

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 15:00 IST