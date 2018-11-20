Mary Kom beats China’s Yu Wu to enter World Championship semi-final; assured of medal

Indian women’s boxing’s biggest icon MC Mary Kom stormed her way into the semi-final of the AIBA Women’s World Championship after beating China’s Yu Wu 5-0 in the quarter-final of the 48 kg category to keep her quest for an unprecedented 6th gold medal alive.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist displayed experience and calm as she got the better of a younger and athletic opponent, eventually getting a unanimous decision in her favour from all the judges.

Mary Kom is currently tied with Katie Taylor of Ireland on five gold in the World Championships. The 35-year-old Manipuri, a mother of three, won a silver in the first edition and then went on to win five gold in successive World Championships from 2002 to 2010.

