e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain

Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain

The son of seven times Formula One champion Michael is graduating to F1 next year after securing a seat at Ferrari-powered Haas. He finished seventh in the feature race with Britain’s Ilott sixth.

other-sports Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MANAMA
Photo of Mick Schumacher
Photo of Mick Schumacher (Twitter)
         

Mick Schumacher stood on the brink of winning the Formula Two championship after Saturday’s penultimate race of the season in Bahrain left the German 14 points clear of sole title rival Callum Ilott with a maximum 17 still available.

The son of seven times Formula One champion Michael is graduating to F1 next year after securing a seat at Ferrari-powered Haas. He finished seventh in the feature race with Britain’s Ilott sixth.

Schumacher, who started 18th and nine places behind fellow Ferrari Academy driver Ilott, gained two extra points for the fastest race lap to make sure his lead over the Briton remained unchanged.

The final race is at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday.

The top two are now the only drivers in contention for the title, with Saturday’s race won by Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda ahead of China’s Guanyu Zhou and Schumacher’s future Haas team mate Nikita Mazepin.

Tsunoda, who is expected to race in Formula One next season at Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri, moved up to third in the championship.

Schumacher’s Prema outfit secured the team title for the first time in F2.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
LIVE: Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion, says Centre
LIVE: Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion, says Centre
Bharat Bandh: Minister urges farmers to withdraw protest
Bharat Bandh: Minister urges farmers to withdraw protest
Jagan hints at ordinance to prevent state panel from holding local polls
Jagan hints at ordinance to prevent state panel from holding local polls
New Parliament building will be temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Birla
New Parliament building will be temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Birla
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In