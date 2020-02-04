e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203kg to win gold in Nationals

Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203kg to win gold in Nationals

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch in her second attempt and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg.

other-sports Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
A file photo of Mirabai Chanu.
A file photo of Mirabai Chanu. (Getty Images)
         

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday bettered her own national record by two kilogram as she lifted a total of 203kg to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships in Kolkata.

The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 87 kg in snatch in her second attempt and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg.

Tuesday’s effort has put her in fourth place in world rankings behind Chinese Jiang Huihua (212kg) and Hou Zhihui (211kg) and Korean Ri Song Gum (209kg).

Mirabai’s previous best of 201kg had come at the World Championship in Thailand in September last year, where she had finished fourth.

