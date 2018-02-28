Pro Chess League need of the hour for upcoming Indian Chess players, say experts

New Delhi: The Pro Chess League, an online rapid chess competition which began in 2016, is giving a different dynamic to the sport.

Out of the 32 teams participating in the Pro Chess League, two teams are from India – Delhi Dynamites and Mumbai Movers. While the Mumbai franchise has Viswanathan Anand, the Delhi Dynamites are mentored by International Master Vishal Sarin and include star players like Pentala Harikrishna, Tania Sachdev, Abhijeet Gupta.

In an interaction, Sarin pointed out the Pro Chess League gave everyone a level playing field.

“The Pro Chess League brings all players under one league. For many Indian players, this gives them a dream chance to mingle with other stars and play them on the board. Where would one upcoming player get a chance to play with Magnus Carlsen? This league gives the youngsters plenty of motivation,” Sarin said.

Need a league in India

Lalith Babu, who is the 2017 National Chess Champion and one of the key players in the Delhi Dynamites side, said this league gives the Indian players plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent.

“We can regularly play against the top guys. This league offers upcoming Indian players a chance to enhance their skills,” Babu said.

Sachdev, a Woman Grandmaster with a FIDE rating of 2402, is dubbed the Queen Crusher for her combative style of chess. She lamented that such a league did not exist in India.

“A country like India which is producing so much talent in chess does not have its own league. Countries in Europe and America have chess leagues. This league will make chess a professional sport and sort out the financial difficulties players face,” Sachdev said.

Currently, Mumbai Movers are on top in the Atlantic Division of the Pro Chess League while Delhi Dynamites are in third. The top four teams from the four divisions gain entry into the play-offs.