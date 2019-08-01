Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi 31- 26

other-sports

Led by a strong performance of raiding duo Rohit Gulia and GB More, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. 31-26 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. G.B. More delivered a critical all-round performance as he scored 9 points- supporting both in offence and defence. Rohit Gulia scored 7 points to help Gujarat Fortunegiants remain unbeaten in the league so far. Dabang Delhi K.C. too hadn’t lost a match before today but had to face defeat against a strong Fortunegiants. Naveen Kumar continued his rich form and notched another Super 10 to lead the raiding department in the league with 42 points from 4 matches.

Speaking on G.B More, Gujarat Fortunegiants Coach Manpreet Singh said, “G.B. More is the surprise package of our team. He proved his worth in both offence and defense today against a very balanced Delhi squad.”

G.B More also reached the 100 raid point mark in PKL. Naveen Kumar scored a raid in the 6th minute as Dabang Delhi K.C. trailed 2-6. The game was billed as the strongest defence taking on the leading raid point scorer of the season so far. It was the Gujarat defence that did a fine job throughout the match.

Parvesh Bhainswal made a strong tackle to send Naveen Kumar to the bench in the 9th minute as Gujarat led 7-4. Dabang Delhi K.C. came back strongly to level the match at 9-9 after 16 minutes. Dabang

Delhi K.C. inflicted an all-out in the 18 th minute to take the lead for the first time in the match. At the end of the first half, Dabang Delhi K.C. led 14-11. The second half saw Rohit Gulia from Gujarat Fortunegiants get into the act as he scored 3 quick raid points as Gujarat leveled the match 16-16 after 24 minutes. He then made a two-point raid and sent Ravinder Pahal to the bench in the 28 th minute to give Gujarat 19-18 lead.

Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted an all-out in the 33 rd minute to lead 25-20 and then held on till the end to emerge victorious. Gujarat are now one of the only two teams who are yet to lose a match in Pro Kabaddi League season 7.

