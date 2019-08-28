PT Usha shares throwback photo with young PV Sindhu, Twitter hails ‘legends’

other-sports

PV Sindhu’s phenomenal achievement of becoming the first ever Indian to win a BWF World Championships gold medal has been celebrated by the entire country. One athlete who knows all about shining at the world stage and bringing accolades for the country is ‘Payyoli Express’ PT Usha. A champion sprinter in her heydays, Usha has been an idol for Indian sportspersons for more than three decades now.

With 4 Asian Games gold medals and 7 silver medals in her kitty, Usha was India’s best bet to win an Olympic track medal after Milkha Singh. But just like the ‘Flying Sikh’, Usha too missed out on a bronze medal as she finished 4th in the 400 metre hurdles event.

Usha took to Twitter to celebrate PV Sindhu’s victory and shared a throwback photo with the champion shuttler when she was a kid. Along with the photo she wrote, “The passion and dedication for the sport will always be rewarded when hardwork comes into play. @Pvsindhu1success will inspire generations to come! Hefty congratulations on winning the Gold at #BWFWorldChampionships2019.”

“At that time, all I saw was this innocent, bubbly kid who was happy to play on my lap. The family took many photos of it. When I left, I wished her the best,” Usha was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“After the 2016 Olympics, her dad sent me this photo asking, ‘Do you remember who this is?’ and of course, I remembered. From that day, I kept the cute photo saved as a lovely memory of meeting Sindhu,” she added.

Fans of both the athletes responded with heartfelt tweets, hailing both the superstars for their achievements. Here are some replies on the tweet by PT Usha.

