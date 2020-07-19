e-paper
Rins out of Spanish MotoGP after crash in qualifying

other-sports Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - July 18, 2020 Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins in action during practice REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - July 18, 2020 Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins in action during practice REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo(REUTERS)
         

Suzuki rider Alex Rins has been ruled out of Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP after injuring his shoulder during qualifying on Saturday. Rins crashed at turn 11 and was taken to the medical centre, where a shoulder dislocation and fracture were confirmed before he was moved to hospital. Further examinations had been carried out on Rins before the Spaniard was declared unfit to race, Suzuki said in a statement.

“It’s impossible to race today. It’s really disappointing that I suffered this injury because my feeling with the bike had been really good during the whole weekend,” Rins said in the statement.

“Right now, I need to think about getting well as soon as possible,” he said “The doctors will help me with rehab during next week and they have given me some stronger painkillers. I’ll try my maximum to ride next week.”

The race in Jerez will be the first of the 2020 MotoGP season following a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo will begin in pole position ahead of Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales and Honda’s world champion Marc Marquez.

