e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Ronaldinho accused of using fake passport to enter Paraguay

Ronaldinho accused of using fake passport to enter Paraguay

Paraguayan police raided the hotel in Asuncion where the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner was staying during a trip promote a book and found the false documents, the minister said.

other-sports Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:35 IST
AFP
AFP
Asuncion
Brazilian ex-football star Ronaldinho Gaucho arrives at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luque.
Brazilian ex-football star Ronaldinho Gaucho arrives at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luque.(AFP)
         

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother have been detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country, authorities said Wednesday.“Ronaldinho will be heard at eight in the morning on Thursday at the prosecutor’s office,” Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told reporters.

Paraguayan police raided the hotel in Asuncion where the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner was staying during a trip promote a book and found the false documents, the minister said. “We are also investigating the responsibility of the authorities who allowed them to enter the country with falsified documents,” Acevedo said.

Ronaldinho and his brother had their Brazilian passports withdrawn in November 2018 after failing to pay a $2.3 million fine for environmental damage incurred during the building of property in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil.

tags
top news
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports