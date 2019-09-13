Russian hockey goalkeeper gifted AK-47 assault rifle after putting in man of the match performance - Watch

other-sports

In a bizarre turn of events, Russian hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov was given AK-47 assault rifle after helping his side Izhstal Izhevsk to a 3-2 thrilling win over rivals Chelmet. Kononov was awarded the assault rifle by team captain after the goalkeeper was chosen as man of the match by team mates.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper saved 36 shots during the game and conceded two goals to help his team come out victorious. Following the end of the match, the club officials can be seen coming inside the dressing room with the gun and handing it over to the captain, who passed it on to Kononov.

Russian Goalie, Saveli Kononov, received an AK-47 after being named player of the game by his teammates - WTF pic.twitter.com/2tVFskX3Ou — HockeyTroll.ca (@Hockeytroll_ca) September 11, 2019

This particular ‘reward’ adds to the growing custom of handing out bizarre awards in sports leagues around the world. According to Daily Mail, in National Hockey League (NHL), Carolina Hurricanes gave away a wood-chopping axe to their best player of the game while New York Rangers handed out a ‘Broadway hat’.

