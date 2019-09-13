e-paper
Russian hockey goalkeeper gifted AK-47 assault rifle after putting in man of the match performance - Watch

Saveli Kononov was awarded the assault rifle by team captain after the goalkeeper was chosen as man of the match by team mates.

other-sports Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saveli Kononov poses with AK-47 assault rifle.
Saveli Kononov poses with AK-47 assault rifle.(Twitter Video Screenshot)
         

In a bizarre turn of events, Russian hockey goalkeeper Saveli Kononov was given AK-47 assault rifle after helping his side Izhstal Izhevsk to a 3-2 thrilling win over rivals Chelmet. Kononov was awarded the assault rifle by team captain after the goalkeeper was chosen as man of the match by team mates.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper saved 36 shots during the game and conceded two goals to help his team come out victorious. Following the end of the match, the club officials can be seen coming inside the dressing room with the gun and handing it over to the captain, who passed it on to Kononov. 

This particular ‘reward’ adds to the growing custom of handing out bizarre awards in sports leagues around the world. According to Daily Mail, in National Hockey League (NHL), Carolina Hurricanes gave away a wood-chopping axe to their best player of the game while New York Rangers handed out a ‘Broadway hat’.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 16:38 IST

