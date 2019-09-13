India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to battle it out for two massive records in Dharamsala

cricket

Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will have to be at their optimum levels if India are to get the better of South Africa in the upcoming T20I series starting September 15. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests against Proteas and Dharamsala will play host to the first match between the two teams. Kohli and Rohit will be eying couple of personal records which in turn, could help India get a positive result in the series opener at this picturesque stadium.

Rohit is currently the highest run-getter in T20Is but breathing down his neck in the list is Kohli, who is just 53 runs behind him. Rohit has scored 2422 runs in 88 innings while Kohli has accumulated 2369 runs in 65 outings. Rohit will be eager start the series with a bang and extend his lead at the top. While as for Kohli, another run filled outing can help him close down or even surpass Rohit in this illustrious list.

Most runs in T20Is:

2422: Rohit Sharma (IND)

2369: Virat Kohli (IND)

2283: Martin Guptill (NZ)

2263: Shoaib Malik (PAK/ ICC)

2140: Brendon McCullum (NZ)

This isn’t the only record that the two will be battling out in the upcoming T20I as another milestone is up for grabs for the two stalwarts of Indian cricket. Both Rohit and Kohli are currently tied at the top spot in list of most 50+ scores in the shortest format. While Rohit has scored 17 fifties and four centuries, Kohli has slammed 21 half-centuries in T20Is.

Both Rohit and Kohli’s form will be crucial for India if they are to end South Africa hoodoo at home in T20Is. But there is a cause of concern for the ‘Men in Blue’ as they have never defeated South Africa in a T20 international at home.

The last time India played South Africa in a T20I bilateral series at home was in 2015 where the visitors won 2-0 (3 match series, 1 match abandoned). In India, South Africa have an impressive win percentage of 66.67% after winning 4 matches out 6.

