e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Sarita Devi bows out of world championships

Sarita, a gold-medallist in the 2006 New Delhi edition of the showpiece, was chasing her maiden world medal in over a decade.

other-sports Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ulan-Ude, Russia
File photo of Sarita Devi (in Red).
File photo of Sarita Devi (in Red).(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Former champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) was on Sunday knocked out of the World Women’s Boxing Championships after being upstaged by Russia’s Natalia Shadrina in the round of 32 here. The fourth-seeded Indian, who got a first-round bye, frittered away a strong start to bow out with a 0-5 loss.

Sarita, a gold-medallist in the 2006 New Delhi edition of the showpiece, was chasing her maiden world medal in over a decade.

The Manipuri, who is also a multiple-time Asian champion, was in control in the opening three minutes, logging more punches against a seemingly withdrawn opponent.

However, Shadrina fought back in the next two rounds and surprised Sarita to get the judges’ nod.

Sarita is also in the running to become a member of the International Boxing Association’s first ever athletes commission, which will be formalised at the ongoing event.

Saweety Boora (75kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) are the two Indians to have advanced to the pre-quarters so far after winning their opening bouts.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 16:50 IST

tags
top news
After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti
After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 06, 2019 17:05 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 15:59 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 15:21 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 16:20 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports