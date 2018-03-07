Shubhankar Sharma’s Masters invite on eve of Indian Open golf is great news

What a story we have on the eve of our biggest golfing event. Just as we get ready to tee off for the Hero Indian Open, the news of Shubhankar Sharma getting a special invitation to the Masters is a massive boost for Indian golf.

I know it is the dream for every kid playing golf to play the Masters one day. He is just 21, so he is still a kid. And, this is like living your dream.

The way he has played over the last three odd months, I think he completely deserves it. I said it at that time, and I will say it again, that final round 62 at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur was probably one of the greatest rounds played in recent times. Before that he had a 61 while winning in Joburg.

He is a very level-headed young man who has shown maturity beyond his years. The clarity in his mind as well as his golfing skills are excellent. To think he is just 21 and will keep getting better makes him an even greater prospect that he is right now.

He has already shown us last week in Mexico that he has the game to go out there and play with the best.

So I feel that despite it being his first Major he could well contend for the Green Jacket. The tournament and the Augusta National course are something every golfer has watched countless times while growing up. So, I am sure Shubhankar has done it, too.

As for myself, I am coming to the 2018 Hero Indian Open with new energy. There was a huge sense of relief last year. I got rid off a couple of monkeys off my back. First was not winning since my first title ages ago in 2005. That was taken care off when I won in Taiwan and then in Delhi and again in Thailand right at the end of the year.

The other monkey I got rid off was winning at my home course, the Delhi Golf Club. Now I have one more left and I will be rid off that if I win the Hero Indian Open.



Time and again I have said, this is the ‘fifth’ Major for us and I re-iterate that. To me, is the most important tournament outside the Majors. I was the Top amateur back in 2002 and it would be great to get that amazing Trophy on Sunday with all those great names written on it.

I have been in pretty good form. I was going great till three rounds in both Singapore and Malaysia, but could not convert it into anything more meaningful.

Coming into 2018, I am riding on the momentum of winning three times in 2017. But I have kept my expectations in check. My goal this year is to try to be a better golfer in 2018 and win something on the European Tour. If I keep improving my game and contending regularly, my goals will be achieved.

DIsclaimer: The author is a four-time winner on Asian Tour and is writing exclusively for Hindustan Times.