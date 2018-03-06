Shubhankar Sharma, Indian golf sensation, gets invite to compete in Augusta Masters

India’s Shubhankar Sharma, fresh off an impressive outing in his PGA Tour debut that made the golfing world take notice, has accepted an invitation to compete in next month’s U.S. Masters, the tournament said on Tuesday.

Sharma, who led last week’s WGC-Mexico Championship after three rounds before finishing in a share of ninth, will become the fourth Indian player to compete in the year’s first major, following Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri.

“Golf is a global game, and throughout our history we have extended invitations to deserving international players not otherwise qualified,” Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said in a statement.

“As his results have proven, Shubhankar Sharma is a remarkable young player, and we look forward to welcoming him to Augusta National in April.”

The 21-year-old Indian, who is ranked 66th in the world, has won twice in the past four months, at the European Tour’s Joburg Open in December and the Maybank Championship in February.

The Masters will be played from April 5-8.