Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018, hockey, India vs Malaysia, live score: IND look to salvage pride

India take on hosts Malaysia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey today. A listless India went down to Australia 2-4 for their second loss in three matches, pushing them out of the race to reach the final. India, who have rested many senior players for the tournament, had lost their opener to Argentina 2-3 before drawing 1-1 with England. India will hope to secure a place in the 3rd/4th match playoff by securing maximum points from their remaining games. Follow live score of India vs Malaysia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey here.

17:57 hrs IST: In the first match of the day, the might Australians had an easy win against Ireland, defeating them by 4-1. In the second game, Argentina drew 1-1 with England.

17:52 hrs IST: India have already been knocked out of the tournament following a defeat against Australia in their previous encounter. Will they get their first win of the tournament today?

17:50 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup encounter between India and Malaysia.

Sjoerd Marijne-coached India are fifth in the table with a point.

India have struggled with their penalty corner conversions and that will be a worry against Malaysia.