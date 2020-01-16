Three-time WWE champion set to make his return on SmackDown

other-sports

WWE is planning for its first PPV of the year, Royal Rumble. It is that time of the year when fans start to anticipate and get excited for the return or debut of wrestling superstars. This year also has thrown some interesting names in the running for a return to the squared circle. Edge, Goldberg, Ronda Rousey, Paige are just some of the wrestlers rumoured to make a return to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

However, before the Royal Rumble PPV, another wrestling legend is set to make his return. Glenn Jacobs aka Kane will be a special guest at this week’s SmackDown taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kane is the current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and will appear in a special role on Friday.

‘The Big Red Machine has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history, and with the match on the horizon, could Kane be ready to make history once again?’ WWE said in a statement.

Kane has been a prolific force in the Royal Rumble matches and his return to WWE coincides with the popular PPV. WWE has even hinted that Royal Rumble could be on the top of his mind when Kane makes his return on SmackDown. But there could always be a swerve as WWE is known to bring up surprises for the fans.

Kane last appeared in the WWE on September 16. Monday Night Raw was taking place in Tennessee and Kane tried to rescue Seth Rollins from an attack from The OC and Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. But at the end of the show, Kane was himself taken out by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.