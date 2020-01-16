Wrestling community mourns death of WWE Hall of Famer

other-sports

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:06 IST

Wrestling lost another legend on Thursday. 75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passed away on Wednesday night. Johnson is the father of professional wrestling and Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Rocky wrestled in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) before coming over to the WWE where he was part of the first black tag team (along with Tony Atlas) to win the World Tag Team Championship in the company (then WWF).

WWE issued a statement about Rocky Johnson’s death without revealing the reason behind his demise. There has been an outpour of tributes to the former champion.

“A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,” tweeted the WWE executive and wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“So sorry to hear about your Dad. He was always very kind to me. Hung out in Louisville when I was coming back from my torn quad. Laughed and he shared me his knowledge. Again sorry Dwayne,” Kevin Nash tweeted to The Rock.

‘I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling,’ said Mick Foley.

The former wrestler Brian Blair, another 1980s WWE star, revealed that Johnson had complained of an unspecified illness before his death.

“He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something. I said, ‘You need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today,” said Blair.

After retiring in 1991, Johnson started training his son, Dwayne for a career in professional wrestling.