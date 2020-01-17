e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Other Sports / John Cena provides major update regarding future in WWE

John Cena provides major update regarding future in WWE

John Cena has not competed for WWE since his appearance in Wrestlemania 35 and the multiple time world champion opened up about his future with the company.

other-sports Updated: Jan 17, 2020 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
John Cena can make an appearance for WWE in Wrestlemania 36.
John Cena can make an appearance for WWE in Wrestlemania 36.(WWE)
         

John Cena has been a stalwart for WWE in the recent past but the multiple time world champion has been missing in action since Wrestlemania 35. The veteran star brought back his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick in a segment with Elias during the marquee event but since then, he has been busy with his acting commitments and although the rumour mills are working overtime ahead of Wrestlemania 36, no concrete announcement has been made about his appearance. Cena opened up about his future in the WWE and said that he is ‘grateful to be able to contribute’.

“Dude, all this stuff is great, but if it all stops tomorrow, I’m still okay with me. I know the good things that define me and I know the qualities I have as a human being. I’m going to move on and go forward. I know that all this is borrowed. I’m just grateful to have it and grateful to be able to contribute. I don’t want to be greedy as a performer and I see that a lot in sports entertainment,” Cena said in an interview with Collider.

READ: Wrestling community mourns the death of Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson

“The movie The Wrestler was centered around a guy who can’t let go. I’m being a s--tty human being because I can’t let go of this thing. I invested my life in that company and then there’s no one, whether they like my performance or not, that will argue that. I think after the extended period of time that I put in, it’s okay for me to take a step back and reflect and be like, ‘Okay, I need to have more than that in my life because if that’s all that defines me, that’s a depreciating asset.’ Every sunset that happens, I get a little slower and a little older and a little slower and a little older and it’s eventually going to end.”

Over the years, a lot of wrestlers have credited Cena for his massive role in the WWE dressing room and he did not rule out a future role as a coach or a mentor in the business.

READ: WWE SmackDown to see the return of a three-time world champion

“That’s been three years of hard conversations with that dude looking back in the mirror and I’m at peace with where it’s at,” Cena revealed. “I want to contribute where I can. I’ve even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it’s the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don’t want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, ‘He used to be something.’ You know?”

